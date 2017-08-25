 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
14 Panera Bread Copycat Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings at Home

If your Panera Bread addiction is getting a little out of control, these copycat recipes will be your new best friends. From the best sweets in the bakery case to the fresh salads and, of course, the mac and cheese (is there anything more addictive?), these make-at-home recipes will save you a trip to the restaurant. Keep reading to discover copycat recipes for some of your favorite Panera menu items, then take a look at even more of the best restaurant copycat recipes.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Turkey Bravo Sandwich
Mac and Cheese
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
Cinnamon Crunch Bagel
Asiago Cheese Bread
Chicken Frontega Panini
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
BBQ Chicken Salad
Orange Scones
Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich
Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad
Broccoli Cheddar Chicken and Dumplings Soup
Hummus Chicken Power Salad
