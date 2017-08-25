14 Panera Bread Copycat Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings at Home

If your Panera Bread addiction is getting a little out of control, these copycat recipes will be your new best friends. From the best sweets in the bakery case to the fresh salads and, of course, the mac and cheese (is there anything more addictive?), these make-at-home recipes will save you a trip to the restaurant. Keep reading to discover copycat recipes for some of your favorite Panera menu items, then take a look at even more of the best restaurant copycat recipes.