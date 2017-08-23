 Skip Nav
18 Recipes That Prove Paninis Are Far Superior to Grilled Cheese

As if we needed another reason to stuff our faces with melty, cheesy sandwiches, August is officially National Panini Month. The best part is you don't have to own a panini press to make these sandwiches — a skillet or grill pan is completely sufficient. Read on for creative variations you'll want to try all month long, like caprese BLT paninis and steak and strawberry, basil, and goat cheese paninis.

Roasted Butternut Squash Panini
Turkey and Jam Panini With Avocado and Goat Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Avocado Veggie Panini
Strawberry, Basil, and Goat Cheese Panini
Zucchini and Corn Panini With Pepper Jack Cheese
Thanksgiving Leftovers Panini
Caprese Chicken Panini
Ham and Cheese Panini
Turkey, Apple, Cheddar, and Arugula Panini
Chicken Artichoke Jalapeño Panini
Turkey Panini With Gruyère and Cranberry Sauce
Southwestern Steak and Cheddar Panini
Havarti and Apple Panini
Sweet Apple Pie Panini
Caprese BLT Panini
Cheesy Spinach Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Panini
Gruyère, Apples, and Fig Panini
Lallegra Lallegra 8 years
I like the idea of using a croissant. I dont like huge sandwiches. So this is a great idea. And I love my regular ham and cheese. But maybe next time I will throw on a little avocado. BTW, I live in Italy right now. And we have a preffesional press grill at the bar. ...
AmberHoney AmberHoney 8 years
I used to do them on the stove until I received a panini press as a gift and it does an excellent job. Plus I love the grill marks. I don't love sammies but hubby does; so now everyone is happy is our home. :drool:
