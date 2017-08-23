18 Recipes That Prove Paninis Are Far Superior to Grilled Cheese

As if we needed another reason to stuff our faces with melty, cheesy sandwiches, August is officially National Panini Month. The best part is you don't have to own a panini press to make these sandwiches — a skillet or grill pan is completely sufficient. Read on for creative variations you'll want to try all month long, like caprese BLT paninis and steak and strawberry, basil, and goat cheese paninis.