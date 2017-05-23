 Skip Nav
Papa John's Releases Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza and Yes, It Has Pickles!
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

Papa John's Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza

Papa John's Releases Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza and Yes, It Has Pickles!

There's a new burger-inspired pizza on the Papa John's menu, and it's exactly what every pickle-lover needs to order. The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza has "Wisconsin Cheddar, zesty burger sauce, and pickle," and it looks like every burger-lover's dream. This isn't the first pickle-flavored food we've craved lately — pickle-flavored snacks are having a well-deserved moment, and this new pizza will feed your obsession even more. The limited-edition pizza costs $10 for a large or Pan size, and you can complete your order with Bacon Cheddarsticks for $6 more if you want. When you can't decide if you want a burger or a cheesy pizza, this indulgent hybrid is definitely the best way to go.

Image Source: Papa John's
