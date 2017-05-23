Papa John's Releases Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza and Yes, It Has Pickles!

There's a new burger-inspired pizza on the Papa John's menu, and it's exactly what every pickle-lover needs to order. The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza has "Wisconsin Cheddar, zesty burger sauce, and pickle," and it looks like every burger-lover's dream. This isn't the first pickle-flavored food we've craved lately — pickle-flavored snacks are having a well-deserved moment, and this new pizza will feed your obsession even more. The limited-edition pizza costs $10 for a large or Pan size, and you can complete your order with Bacon Cheddarsticks for $6 more if you want. When you can't decide if you want a burger or a cheesy pizza, this indulgent hybrid is definitely the best way to go.

Image Source: Papa John's