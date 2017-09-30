Pickle Juice Soda Is Here and It's "a Really Big Dill"

It's 2017 and we're no stranger to an interesting food hybrid, but the latest carbonated mashup has us seriously intrigued. Pickle Juice Soda comes from Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, a chain of candy stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and it's bringing out a lot of polarized emotions.

The store announced the news of the soda on its Facebook page, writing, "If you're the kind of pickle lover who relishes in all things pickled, this is gonna be a really big dill." According to the website, the soda is made with pure cane sugar and is sold at Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop for $2.50. But if you're in need of some pickled pop and do not live in the area, you can purchase a bottle online for $10, or splurge on a three-pack for $20 or a six-pack for $30.

Confused? Curious? Taste buds tingling? You are not alone. Twitter users also have plenty of thoughts about pickle juice soda. Check out some of the mixed reactions below.

Pickle juice soda is a thing... pic.twitter.com/pCKrfFfoaj — Ramo (@HeyImRamo) April 29, 2017

Best news ever today there are selling #Pickle Soda👍 love pickle juice. Even better news would be @jamessmurray saying yes to a date👍💕 — Anya Szczytowska (@AnyaSzczytowska) April 29, 2017