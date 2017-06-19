 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pillsbury Takes the Stress Out of Icing a Cake With This New Product
Food Video
Enjoy This Refreshing Watermelon Chocolate Bark All Summer Long
Dominique Ansel
Cookie Cups Inspired by Dominique Ansel's Cookie Shots
Whole Foods
I'm a Whole Foods and Amazon Customer — but the Acquisition Upset Me
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Pillsbury Takes the Stress Out of Icing a Cake With This New Product

Pillsbury just released a product that's going to make cake and cupcake decorating even more convenient: pastry bags prefilled with its icings. While most of us are accustomed to scooping the icing out of the tub and slathering it on the cake with a butter knife, the Pillsbury Filled Pastry bags make for easier and prettier icing application. Each bag is filled with 16 ounces of frosting (the same amount as the tub) and is fitted with a star tip that allows you to do all sorts of frosting designs like stars, rosettes, and waves. The prefilled bags currently come in three flavors: vanilla, cream cheese, and chocolate fudge. While there aren't any crazy colors out yet, it's probably only a matter of time.

Related
How to Fill a Pastry Bag Without Making a Huge Mess

Previous Next
Join the conversation
PillsburyGrocery ShoppingFrosting
Join The Conversation
Cooking Basics
How to Make Frosting For Cakes, Cupcakes, and Beyond
by Anna Monette Roberts
McDonald's Minions Banana Cone
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
Alcohol Frosting Recipe | Video
Baking
Make Your Next Cupcake a Boozy Treat!
by Lisette Mejia
Amazon Buys Whole Foods
Health News
Amazon Buys Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion — Here's What Will and Won't Change
by Kelsey Garcia
Heart Hand Pies
Pillsbury
Heart Hand Pies
by Sarah Lipoff
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds