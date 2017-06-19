Pillsbury Takes the Stress Out of Icing a Cake With This New Product

Pillsbury just released a product that's going to make cake and cupcake decorating even more convenient: pastry bags prefilled with its icings. While most of us are accustomed to scooping the icing out of the tub and slathering it on the cake with a butter knife, the Pillsbury Filled Pastry bags make for easier and prettier icing application. Each bag is filled with 16 ounces of frosting (the same amount as the tub) and is fitted with a star tip that allows you to do all sorts of frosting designs like stars, rosettes, and waves. The prefilled bags currently come in three flavors: vanilla, cream cheese, and chocolate fudge. While there aren't any crazy colors out yet, it's probably only a matter of time.



How to Fill a Pastry Bag Without Making a Huge Mess Related