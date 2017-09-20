I Tried the Pioneer Woman's Best Tomato Soup Ever Recipe and I'll Never Do Store-Bought Again

 Skip Nav
One of my ultimate cozy dinner indulgences is definitely a bowl of piping-hot tomato soup accompanied by a grilled cheese. Depending on how ambitious I felt, I used to satisfy my cravings by whipping up a delicious but slightly labor-intensive Ina Garten recipe (which requires chopping four pounds of vine-ripened tomatoes) or cave and grab a sub-par store-bought version. It wasn't until I discovered Pioneer Woman's best tomato soup ever recipe that I realized I could actually pull off great-tasting tomato soup in just 25 minutes. I made this last night after work and even had the table set and wine poured by the time my husband walked through the door, which never happens.

Leave it to Ree Drummond to come up with flavor-boosting, time-cutting hacks like adding a bottle of tomato juice, a can of diced tomatoes, and chicken bouillon for a quick and tasty soup base. The tartness of the tomatoes is balanced with a few tablespoons of sugar. Cream, basil, and parsley pull it all together at the end, adding a velvety richness that is brightened by the fresh herbs. After the first bite, it's easy to understand why more than 300 people are raving about this satisfying soup that doesn't require a single fresh tomato. If you're looking to treat yourself on a chilly night, whip this up with a side of grilled cheese. You won't be sorry.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
