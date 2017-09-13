Thank Gourd! Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Are Back

Arguably, one of the best pumpkin foods from last year was Pumpkin Spice Cheerios ($3). If you've been craving the semisweet, limited-edition morsels, General Mills has confirmed that the O's are back on store shelves. To refresh your memory, these gluten-free oat Cheerios are coated in real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, so they taste exactly like pumpkin pie but in cereal form. And with this news, we now give the leaves permission to change colors . . .

Image Source: Cheerios