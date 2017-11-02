 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Whole Foods
This Is the Most Stupid Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
Edible Gifts
The Dessert You Never Knew Your Crock-Pot Could Make

Quick Iced Coffee Recipe

This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes

I'm an iced-coffee addict, but my clock and wallet don't always support the habit. Homemade cold-brew coffee is great, but let's be real — no one has time for that, and buying one every day isn't the way to go either. So I set out to find the solution to my caffeine needs, and this iced-coffee hack is it. You can get strong, creamy iced coffee in less than two minutes thanks to one magical ingredient — instant coffee.

I used Colombian instant coffee from Trader Joe's because that's where I shop, but you can use any ground instant coffee you can find. The recipe is beyond easy. First, heat up a couple tablespoons of water (either in the microwave, stovetop, or electric kettle) until boiling. Pour into a glass cup, then mix in a heaping spoonful of the coffee granules.

Fill the cup halfway with your creamer of choice (I used unsweetened almond milk) and a little vanilla bean simple syrup for sweetness (vanilla almond milk would work great, too). Be sure to leave enough room to top with a couple handfuls of ice.

And voilà — you're ready to walk out the door with your homemade iced coffee! This is quick and easy enough to do on busy weekday mornings or a great way to start off the weekend without having to leave your place.


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Latest Food
