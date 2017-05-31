 Skip Nav
What You Really Want to Know About The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman has made us all feel like we're part of the family with her ultracomforting recipes. If you're a huge fan, you probably already know she's the mother of four and a city girl who's completely in love with her country life. But do you know what she studied in college (hint: it's not culinary arts) or what her first Food Network appearance was? These questions and more are answered right here.

