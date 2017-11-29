 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Are Spiralized Veggies Actually Worth the Hype? A Pasta Enthusiast Investigates
Food News
What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Reality Food Shows
Holiday Food
Brie vs. Camembert: What's the Difference?
Holiday Entertainment
40+ Homemade Candies That'd Make Willy Wonka Jealous

Spiralizer Review

Are Spiralized Veggies Actually Worth the Hype? A Pasta Enthusiast Investigates

Erin, 25, addicted to pasta. Thanks to my upbringing in a large Italian family, my obsession with carbs started early on and has very much carried over into my adult life. My idea of a good dinner involves a big-ass bowl of pasta with plenty of garlic and parmesan cheese, so I've been totally hesitant to get on board with the increasingly popular spiralized-veggie trend.

Yes, I love zucchini, but zucchini posing as noodles? Can't fool me. But just when I tell myself I can get by on an 80-percent-pasta diet, Adult Erin chimes in and reminds Young Erin that she can't (well, can, but really shouldn't). So, somewhat begrudgingly, I decided to try zoodles to see if I approve of all the hype. Here's how it went.

Related
20 Comforting Veggie Noodle Recipes That Won't Leave You Hungry

First thing's first — using a spiralizer is FUN. You get to watch a stumpy vegetable transform into tons of twirly strands, and it's pretty mesmerizing. I used the Inspiralizer by the founder of the blog Inspiralized, but you can use any spiralizer or even spiralize veggies without a spiralizer, too. What I liked about this tool is it suctions to your counterop to prevent slipping, and you don't have to handle the different blades with your hands. You turn a nob to choose the thickness you want (ribbon noodles, fettucine, linguine, or spaghetti), and you just use your hand to turn a handle as the zucchini pushes forward into the blade, and zoodles start to spill out on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

After successfully spiralizing three zucchinis, I took a moment to admire my handywork. Check out all those twirly strands of veggies! Notice how I am not calling these "noodles," because that's just sacrilege.

Related
The Craziest Thing to Spiralize, According to the Blogger Behind Inspiralized

Then comes the cooking. The perk of cooking zoodles is you don't have to wait around for a big pot of water to boil. All you have to do is sauté them in a pan with a little olive oil and salt until they're softened, which takes about five minutes. This is the closest thing you'll get to mimicking the al dente texture of perfectly cooked pasta.

Once the zucchini is cooked, you can customize it just like you would any pasta dish. I added leftover slow-cooker bolognese sauce and topped mine with parmesan cheese and a little fresh basil. After marveling at the final product, I decided I was indeed excited to try it. And guess what? I really, really liked it! The hearty sauce rounded out the vegetable-ness of the zucchini, and getting the satisfaction of twirling the zoodles around my fork almost tricked me into thinking I was eating spaghetti. The best part was the difference in how I felt after eating a whole bowl of zoodles versus actual noodles: no bloated feeling! No carb crash! I was full and satisfied, and I didn't want to immediately take a nap. Also, I decided zoodles are definitely better than the other impasta (get it?), spaghetti squash. I am . . . officially . . . on the zoodles train. I'm definitely going to make this again. But I'm just not going to call it pasta.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
Join the conversation
Veggie NoodlesPersonal EssayFood ReviewsHealthy RecipesRecipes
Healthy Recipes
A Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup For Days When You Need Something Light
by Leta Shy
Hot Lunch Recipes
Recipes
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches
by Erin Cullum
Gordon Ramsay Beef Wellington Recipe
Recipes
TV Dinners: Make the Infamous Beef Wellington From Hell's Kitchen
by Nicole Iizuka
Cookies to Give For the Holidays
Holiday Food
22 Desserts That Belong in Mason Jars and Under a Christmas Tree
by Alessandra Foresto
Healthy Christmas Recipes
Holiday Fitness
25 Healthy Christmas Recipes to Please Every Guest
by Kelli Acciardo
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds