 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Disneyland Now Has Sparkly Lightsaber Churros, and We Need Them ASAP
Original Recipes
Dr Pepper Fans Will Love These Soda-Filled Cupcakes
Get the Dish
Pretzel Fairy Wands Taste as Magical as They Look
Summer
Skip the Gas Station Junk and Pack 1 of These Road Trip Snacks Instead
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Disneyland Now Has Sparkly Lightsaber Churros, and We Need Them ASAP

In a galaxy far, far away, the dessert of your dreams awaits. Just kidding — it's only a hop, skip, and a jump away at Disneyland in California, where lightsaber churros are now on the menu, among other bucket-list-worthy treats.

Disneyland started crafting these Instagrammable goodies as an ode to the light-up defense mechanisms used by Jedis and Siths in the Star Wars movies. Though these edible renditions don't technically have the same limb-severing powers as the real ones, we kinda like this version better. Sold at the churro cart located outside of Star Tours, the lightsaber-themed churros are coated in vibrant-colored sugar (either blue or red, depending on if you feel like taking your taste buds on a walk to the dark side). But it's not just any dyed sugar — it's shiny and filled with edible glitter and stars! Does it get much better than that?! I think not.

At first we thought it was just a limited-time-only snack to celebrate May the Fourth, but judging by the amount of social media buzz we're still seeing about these churros, we'll wager to say they'll be around for a little while longer. If you're heading to Disneyland this Summer, these babies better be on your list of must-eat treats. But until you embark on your theme park adventure, feel free to read on and drool over some snapshots of the sugary desserts in the meantime.

Related
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible, Edible Bucket List

Previous Next
Join the conversation
ChurrosDisneylandFood NewsDisneyFood TrendsStar WarsDessert
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
Avocado Cupcakes Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Avocado Lattes
Food News
Avocado Lattes Are the Hipster Trend Literally No One Asked For
by Erin Cullum
Disney
1 Man Just Flawlessly Executed the Disneyland Proposal of Our Dreams
by Victoria Messina
Unique Watermelon Recipes
Summer
by Erin Cullum
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Disney Pandora World of Avatar Food Review
Food Reviews
There Are Boba Balls in Everything — and Other Food Revelations From Disney's Pandora
by Kelsey Garcia
Disneyland Deep-Fried Corn on the Cob
Disney
This Is Not a Drill: Disneyland Has Deep-Fried Elote, and It Looks Magnificent
by Brinton Parker
Chupacabra Drink
Latina Food
Step Aside, Unicorns — This Chupacabra Drink Is Here to Steal the Spotlight
by Victoria Messina
Disneyland and Disney World Sprinkles Margarita Cupcakes
Disney
by Celia Fernandez
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds