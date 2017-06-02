Starbucks's New Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccinos Will Make You Melt

As a follow-up to the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino, Starbucks Japan will release two new Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccinos this Summer. The Matcha Shot flavor comes out first on June 14-July 13. According to the press release, the Frappuccino has almonds blended in the base and is garnished with a chocolate cake disc protruding from the cup. A matcha green tea sauce is poured on top, followed by whipped cream and a sprinkle of green tea powder. "It is advisable to mix the leading role chocolate cake with the base while breaking down with a straw." Um, yes, I think I can handle that.

If coffee and chocolate is more your style, the Coffee Shot version comes out June 23-July 13. Though there's no word on whether these limited-edition drinks will come out in the States, I'm thinking you could hack this by topping your own almond Frapp with a chewy chocolate cookie from the bakery case. Same thing almost, right?