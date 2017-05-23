 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Starbucks's New Summer Iced Teas Are Vacation in a Cup
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

Starbucks Tea Happy Hour Summer 2017

Starbucks's New Summer Iced Teas Are Vacation in a Cup

Starbucks is introducing new iced tea flavors for Summer, plus a way to get them for free! Starbucks's new Summer-cocktail-inspired Teavana Tea flavors are Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Mandarin Mimosa. Along with the new flavors, Starbucks announced the return of customer-favorite Beach Bellini and the introduction of Summer Fri-YAYs, an extension of the happy-hour program that typically applies to Frappuccinos. Tea drinkers, rejoice!

The first Starbucks Summer Fri-YAY is kicking off on May 26 during happy hour (3-7 p.m.), and you can score a free 24-fluid-ounce iced tea at participating Teavana stores in the US and Canada. You can choose from three iced tea flavors: Beach Bellini, Strawberry Daquiri, and Piña Colada. To get the freebie, use the code FriYAY or show the following Summer Fri-YAY invitation in store.

Related
The Starbucks Drink Menu: Decoded

Starbucks will be celebrating Summer Fri-YAYs every Friday from June 2 through Aug. 11 from 3-7 p.m. When you buy one 24-fluid-ounce featured iced tea beverage, you'll get a second beverage of equal or lesser value for free. While these refreshing iced beverages are alcohol-free, they just might be the second-best thing to a real Summer cocktail. Cheers!

Image Source: Starbucks
Join the conversation
Freebies And DiscountsFood NewsSummerStarbucksTeaDrinks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Shopping
by Rebecca Brown
Best White Dresses 2017
Summer
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Pink Holy Matcha Cafe Instagrams
Healthy Eating Tips
You'll Want to Live Inside This Gorgeously Decorated Matcha Cafe
by Dominique Astorino
Summer
The Most Dangerous Sunscreens For Kids (and They're Probably Hiding in Your Beach Bag)
by Alessia Santoro
How to Clean White Clothes
Summer Style
The Essential Step-by-Step Guide to Whitening Your Whites
by Kate Schweitzer
Blake Lively Yellow Oscar de la Renta Gown
Blake Lively
by Perri Konecky
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Does the Starbucks Rewards Program Include?
Food News
Starbucks Rewards Members Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t Over This Exciting News
by Erin Cullum
Gordon Ramsay The F Word Trailers
Gordon Ramsay
by Anna Monette Roberts
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
New Starbucks Protein Boxes
Healthy Eating Tips
Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Lunch Is Just a Starbucks Visit Away
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds