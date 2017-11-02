 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Food News
What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Reality Food Shows
Recipes
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Love These Stranger Things Macarons as Much as Dart Loves 3 Musketeers

I'm a little embarrassed to admit how quickly I breezed through the entire second season of Stranger Things, and now, all that's left to do is read spoilers for season three and look for ways to satisfy my Hawkins cravings. If you can relate, there's a new way you can do just that, thanks to Stranger Things macarons, which have been created by one seriously talented baker and food blogger, Kim Haines of Creme Macarons. She's got a remarkable talent for turning the latest trends into homemade macarons that are almost too cute to eat, and the best part is she doesn't keep her secrets to herself.

On Instagram, Kim explained how she was able to make the macarons look exactly like iconic alphabet wall in Joyce Byers's house in Stranger Things. She wrote, "The macarons were made with royal icing and multi-colored chocolate covered sunflower seeds. I put lights inside the yellow buttercream, because why not?" If you're planning a watch party and want to really take your snacks to the next level by re-creating these, just start with a basic macaron recipe and copy these finishing touches! Spoiler alert: there's also a Demogorgon macaron, which may or may not make an appearance in your nightmares after you see it. Ahead, check out all the amazing photos and videos Creme Macarons has shared of its creations.

Related
Steve and Dustin's Relationship on Stranger Things Gave Us the Duo We Deserve
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsMacaronsFood News
Food News
Nicole Kidman "Politely" Tells Giada Her Food Sucks
by Anna Monette Roberts
Ben and Jerry's Jimmy Fallon Marshmallow Moon Ice Cream
Jimmy Fallon
Ben & Jerry's New Marshmallow-Filled Ice Cream Flavor Will Make You Melt
by Kelsey Garcia
Project 7 Moscow Mule Gummy Bears
Food News
Moscow Mule Gummy Bears Are Here to Spice Up Your Snack Life
by Kelsey Garcia
Chinese Restaurant Secrets
Food News
All Food From Chinese Restaurants Contains MSG, and More Secrets Revealed by an Employee
by Erin Cullum
Hell's Kitchen Fun Facts
Food News
What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Reality Food Shows
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds