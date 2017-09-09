 Skip Nav
Taco Bell Just Released a New Spring Menu, Including a Fried Egg SHELL

Taco Bell is Spring cleaning our fast-food order with a new lineup of menu items. The Naked Breakfast Taco has a fried egg shell (yep, yolk included), and the Mexican Crispy Chicken Pizza satisfies your cravings for nacho-cheese pizza and fried chicken at the same time. Plus, there's a new breakfast deal that sounds too good to be true and a taco-burrito hybrid you'll wish you had thought of yourself. While some of the items are test items and are only available in select US cities, here's hoping that all goes well and everyone gets to experience their cheesy goodness at some point. Ahead, get a closer look at each new item, and be prepared for some serious Taco Bell cravings.

