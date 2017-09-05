You Can Now Get Married at Taco Bell, Because True Romance Does Exist

Taco Bell will soon allow diehard customers to get married in its flagship restaurant in Las Vegas. Come August, the fast-food chain will officially unveil its wedding package . . . and yes, the package will be listed as an actual menu item.

What does the wedding package include? For a mere $600, Taco Bell will basically take care of your entire ceremony and reception. In addition to handling the officiant fees and decor — provided by Flora Pop — Taco Bell will gift the happy couple a sauce-packet bouquet, garter belt, bow tie, Cinnabon Delights cake, 12-pack of tacos, champagne flutes, and special t-shirts.

In a statement, Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg said the wedding package felt like the natural next step. "From sauce-packet proposals to couples catering their wedding parties and afterparties with Taco Bell, we have known for years that some of our most creative fans have been incorporating Taco Bell into this momentous occasion," she said. "Now, through our new flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, couples can come right in and order a wedding off of our menu."

If it's always been your dream to hold your wedding on Taco Tuesday — which, same! — then you should have entered the Love and Tacos Contest and Happily Ever Crashers Sweepstakes, which began in February. Couples shared photos or videos on Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest, and entered to win a trip to Las Vegas to be Taco Bell's first couple to get married at the flagship. Now Taco Bell has a list of finalists to choose from, and one couple will soon have the first Taco Bell wedding.

For those of you who are curious about what the taco-lovers' wedding will entail, look ahead to see pictures of the unique experience.