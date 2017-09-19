8 Things You Never Knew About Target Food, Straight From an Insider Employee

Since you spend so much time shopping at Target, you want to know as many secrets as possible, right? You're in luck, because we reached out to a Target representative for the official inside scoop on all things food shopping, from the return policy to the best money-saving tips. Keep these insider secrets in mind the next time you take a quick — or not so quick, probably — trip to Target.

You can return anything.

If you buy any item (including food) and decide you don't want it, you can return it for a full refund or exchange. "Guests can return anything, including grocery items. Most unopened items in new condition, returned within 90 days, will receive a refund or exchange." If it's a Target-owned brand item, you can return it within a whole year.



You can offer feedback and request items you'd like to see in the store.

Target really does listen to customers' concerns. "Because we are always eager to hear about our guests' experiences, Target.com encourages guests to create product reviews, add photos and videos, and interact with other guests." You never know if your idea might inspire the next snack in Target's aisles. "We have a test kitchen at our headquarters filled with expert chefs and trend watchers that create recipes and Target-owned innovations."

You can save a lot of money using Target's Cartwheel app.

Seriously, if you don't have Cartwheel by Target on your phone yet, download it now. It's an incredibly user-friendly app that makes your shopping experience even better. Cartwheel offers daily deals on items all over the store, from food to cleaning products. If you're feeling lazy, you don't even have to search the app — just scan the bar code of your product in the app and Cartwheel will tell you if it's on sale (pro tip: Archer Farms and Up & Up products usually are). "Since launching the app three years ago, more than 25 million guests have signed up for Cartwheel and saved more than $500 million on their Target purchases," the Target rep said.



You should take advantage of the price-match guarantee.

If you find something at a lower price within 14 days of your purchase, Target will match the price. "We'll match the price if you buy a qualifying item at Target then find the identical item for less at Target.com."

Some of the top-selling groceries are . . .

Archer Farms Monster Trail Mix, Simply Balanced Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, and Simply Balanced Vanilla Nut Clusters. Those are just a few of the bestselling snacks from Target.

Kids get free cookies at SuperTarget bakeries.

Kids who are 12 and younger can get a free cookie at SuperTarget store bakeries. The company recently added the option of getting a free piece of fruit instead.

You can get Archer Farms coffee beans ground at any in-store Starbucks for free.

Since most Targets have a Starbucks inside, this perk is incredibly convenient and desirable for coffee-lovers. While you're ordering your coffee for the day, you can also get a bag of whole beans ground to take home for the week. Archer Farms's coffee selections include French Roast, Cinnamon Vanilla Nut, and Café Mosaica.

You get a free "smash cake" when you purchase your child's first birthday cake from a Target baker.

While the rest of the party enjoys a separate, intact birthday cake, your baby can dive into a (free) smash cake.

