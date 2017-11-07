Thanksgiving Hostess Gift Ideas
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
When those celebratory Thanksgiving dinner invitations start rolling in, one of the easiest ways you can guarantee a spot at the table for next year (assuming you behave yourself this year), is by bringing along a thoughtful hostess gift. Not everyone does it! Start by thinking about your hostess and their entertaining aesthetics and preferences, then select an item that they will proudly display in the home, or immediately use in the kitchen. If you need help breaking out of your usual wine gift, we found 25 hostess gifts we think they're bound to love. Remember, it's always better to give than to show up empty-handed.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Brass Coaster Set (4ct)
$9.99
from Target
Pastel Bird Wine Charm Set
$16
from Kohl's
Aurea Waterproof Paper Vase Cover
$33
from LUISAVIAROMA
Set of 3 Micro Hex Planters with Live Air Plants
$17.99
from domino
8 Oak Lane Pretzel Bottle Opener
$15
from Neiman Marcus
Prosecco Rose 6.5-Ounce Diffuser
$34
from Bloomingdale's
Caterer's 6-Piece Napkin Set
$15
from Pottery Barn
Marble and Copper Cheese Knives
$68
from Tuckernuck
Say Cheese Board
$48
Williams Sonoma Bona Furtuna Sea Salt with Organic Oregano Flowers
$14.95
from Williams-Sonoma
ellembee Home "Florida State" Tea Towel
$12 $9.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Faux Fur Ombre Throw - Mocha
$89 $59
from west elm
Dog Lover Gift Soap
$24
from UncommonGoods
Williams Sonoma Tea Herbs Garden Kit
$39.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Eyes Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4
$48
from Neiman Marcus
Pour Over Coffee Maker With Handle
$50
from Nordstrom
Connor Skull Coaster Set
$40
from Barneys New York
Pop & Fizz Stemless Champagne Flutes/Set of 2
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Liberty for Anthropologie Monogram Hook
$18
