25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!

When those celebratory Thanksgiving dinner invitations start rolling in, one of the easiest ways you can guarantee a spot at the table for next year (assuming you behave yourself this year), is by bringing along a thoughtful hostess gift. Not everyone does it! Start by thinking about your hostess and their entertaining aesthetics and preferences, then select an item that they will proudly display in the home, or immediately use in the kitchen. If you need help breaking out of your usual wine gift, we found 25 hostess gifts we think they're bound to love. Remember, it's always better to give than to show up empty-handed.

Target Home & Living
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Brass Coaster Set (4ct)
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
Lauren Conrad
Pastel Bird Wine Charm Set
$16
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Wine Glasses
LUISAVIAROMA Desktop Decor
Aurea Waterproof Paper Vase Cover
$33
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Desktop Decor
domino Decor
Set of 3 Micro Hex Planters with Live Air Plants
$17.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Decor
Neiman Marcus Corkscrews & Openers
8 Oak Lane Pretzel Bottle Opener
$15
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Corkscrews & Openers
Voluspa
Prosecco Rose 6.5-Ounce Diffuser
$34
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Voluspa Home Fragrance
B.ella
BellaTM Electric Knife
$35 $24.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more B.ella Food Processors
Pottery Barn
Caterer's 6-Piece Napkin Set
$15
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Napkins
Couleur Nature
Marble and Copper Cheese Knives
$68
from Tuckernuck
Buy Now See more Couleur Nature Cheese Boards & Slicers
Anthropologie
Say Cheese Board
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cheese Boards & Slicers
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Bona Furtuna Sea Salt with Organic Oregano Flowers
$14.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Kitchen Appliances
Nordstrom Rack Dish Towels
ellembee Home "Florida State" Tea Towel
$12 $9.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Dish Towels
Govino Shatterproof Wine Glasses
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
west elm
Faux Fur Ombre Throw - Mocha
$89 $59
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Seasonal Decor
Gianna Rose Atelier
Dog Lover Gift Soap
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Gianna Rose Atelier Skin Care
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Tea Herbs Garden Kit
$39.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Home & Living
Diptyque
Mimosa Scented Candle
$34
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
Jonathan Adler
Eyes Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4
$48
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Napkins
Out of Print
Novel Matchbook Set
$8
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Out of Print Decor
Vietri Lastra White Olive Oil Can
$54
from macys.com
Buy Now
Bodum
Pour Over Coffee Maker With Handle
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bodum Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Barneys New York Coasters
Connor Skull Coaster Set
$40
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Coasters
Kate Spade
Pop & Fizz Stemless Champagne Flutes/Set of 2
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Drinkware Flutes
Nambe
Forte Wine Chiller
$125
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Nambe Wine Buckets & Coolers
Anthropologie Home & Living
Liberty for Anthropologie Monogram Hook
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
