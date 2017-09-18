 Skip Nav
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Affordable Decor
17 Ways Urban Outfitters Will Turn Your Kitchen Into an Instagrammable Oasis
Celebrity Chefs
Here's the Steak Recipe That Launched Ree Drummond's Cooking Career

Trader Joe's Canned Wine

Get Your Hands on Trader Joe's New Canned Wines Before They All Sell Out

Trader Joe's just released the greatest new product for our Summer enjoyment: cans of sparkling wine in both white and rosé. Called Simpler Wine, the Italian-imported vino frizzante (sparkling wine) comes in four-packs for $4. According to the website, the white has "notes of juicy honeydew and fresh-cut herbs" and should be paired with "fresh bread and olives or Parmigiano Reggiano". The rosé contains "mineral notes and red fruit flavors" and is recommended for "fresh pasta, seafood, or sweets." Our nearest TJ's sold out of these beverages so we have yet to try them for ourselves. Therefore, stock up on a pack or two if you see them at your store. While we wish Trader Joe's would come up with a packaged frosé Otter Pop . . . we'll gladly settle for these convenient cans of bubbly.

Image Source: Trader Joe's
Join the conversation
Trader Joe'sFood ShoppingGrocery ShoppingItalianSparkling WineWine
Join The Conversation
Trader Joe's
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
by Erin Cullum
Best Cheap Bottle of Rose From Aldi
ALDI
Cheers! Aldi's Award-Winning Bottle of Rosé Is Now Available in the US!
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Canned Wines
Food Reviews
6 of the Best New Canned Wines You'll Want to Drink
by Erin Cullum
Easy Trader Joe's Meals
Trader Joe's
21 Versatile Trader Joe's Products and Easy Ways to Use Them
by Sara Cagle
Instant Pot Chicken Curry Recipe
Original Recipes
This Delicious Instant Pot Curry Recipe Is So Easy, You'll Want It Every Night
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds