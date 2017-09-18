Get Your Hands on Trader Joe's New Canned Wines Before They All Sell Out

Trader Joe's just released the greatest new product for our Summer enjoyment: cans of sparkling wine in both white and rosé. Called Simpler Wine, the Italian-imported vino frizzante (sparkling wine) comes in four-packs for $4. According to the website, the white has "notes of juicy honeydew and fresh-cut herbs" and should be paired with "fresh bread and olives or Parmigiano Reggiano". The rosé contains "mineral notes and red fruit flavors" and is recommended for "fresh pasta, seafood, or sweets." Our nearest TJ's sold out of these beverages so we have yet to try them for ourselves. Therefore, stock up on a pack or two if you see them at your store. While we wish Trader Joe's would come up with a packaged frosé Otter Pop . . . we'll gladly settle for these convenient cans of bubbly.

Image Source: Trader Joe's