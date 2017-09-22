Hack Your Own PSL With Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage From Trader Joe's

 Skip Nav
If you're looking to add some seasonal zing to the most basic cup of home-brewed coffee, you need to know about this Trader Joe's product that just hit shelves: Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage. I first discovered it while zig-zagging through the predinner rush at Trader Joe's and impulsively threw it in my cart. For just $2 a carton, it gives you the ability to make cup after cup of pumpkin-laced joe for practically pennies — but, more importantly, from the convenience of your own home.

Made from a blend of California almonds and pumpkin purée, the thick and creamy beverage is spiked with cinnamon, nutmeg, and other seasonal spices but isn't super sweet. While Trader Joe's suggests drinking it on its own over ice, in a smoothie, or even heated and garnished with a cinnamon stick, I've only tried it in my coffee, which I highly recommend. If you like your PSL on the sweet and creamy side (and who doesn't?), you're going to want to introduce some faux dairy and sugar for the full effect. Check out the rest of Trader Joe's pumpkin spice offerings, and get them while they last!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Angela Elias
