 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Trader Joe's
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Grilled Cheese
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
Food News
McDonald's Pizza's Not Returning Plus More Facts About the Golden Arches

Trader Joe's Try Before You Buy Policy

This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Trader Joe's

It's hard to go wrong at Trader Joe's with so many solid and affordable options, but there is one mistake you could be making without even realizing it. If you're not asking to try products before you buy them, you could end up wasting a lot of money on groceries in the long run. Yep, that's right — Trader Joe's has a "try before you buy" policy! In addition to its generous return policy, the store has a policy that allows customers to try just about anything that they're unsure about buying. This includes snacks, produce, and ready-made foods like salads, sushi, and cheese.

Related
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee

I spoke to an employee at my local store and he confirmed that the only foods not included are raw or frozen foods (that require cooking) and alcohol (of course). This is not to say that you should be the annoying person who asks to try 20 things every time you shop there, but it means you should totally ask an employee to open up any new Trader Joe's products you're eyeing, like dark chocolate mango sorbet bon bons or sweet sriracha bacon jerky. It's not likely that your bill will be superhigh anyway, but this is another way to save money at Trader Joe's, and honestly, it's just another reason to love the store.

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
Join the conversation
Company Secrets RevealedTrader Joe'sFood ShoppingGrocery ShoppingTips
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Costco Samples Job
Costco
by Erin Cullum
Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?
Nostalgia
The Clear Soda of Your Childhood Is Back on Store Shelves
by Anna Monette Roberts
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Melisandre and Daenerys in Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Wedding Photographer Secrets
Wedding
by Hilary White
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Aldi Grocery Secrets Revealed
ALDI
7 Shopping Secrets Straight From an Aldi Employee
by Perri Konecky
What It's Like to Work at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
Here's Why You Should Always Shop at Trader Joe's on Tuesday and Wednesday
by Erin Cullum
Moet 6-Pack of Mini Champagne Bottles
Food News
OMG Moët Now Sells Mini Bottles of Champagne by the 6-Pack Like Beer
by Anna Monette Roberts
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds