My 1 Contribution to Parties Is This Cheap Trader Joe's Staple

You know how it's scientifically proven that you can't go to Target without buying at least three things that weren't on your list? The same is true for me at Trader Joe's, and there is one item in particular that I get every single time I'm there because I know I'll regret not having it in my kitchen: white cheddar popcorn. Call me basic, but I am a white cheddar popcorn aficionado and have tried just about every brand there is, and this glorious pink bag tops the list and earns the title of my favorite. It costs $2, has the perfect kernel-to-seasoning ratio, and may or may not be covered in crack because it's so addictive. Honestly, my only complaint is that the bag isn't bigger.

Not only is this the snack that I buy for myself on a regular basis, but it's also usually my sole contribution to parties, other than cheap wine. And guess what? Everyone always loves it, and there's never any left at the end of the night. So if you want to be the real MVP of any social gathering, don't show up with a fancy wedge of cheese. Just bring a bag (or 10) of this.