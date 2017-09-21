Trix Is Bringing Back Artificial Flavors and Your Childhood Is Now Restored

General Mills has heard your cries, and now it's giving the customers what they want: artificially colored cereal that reminds them of their childhood. On Sept. 21, the company teased the exciting news on Twitter, writing, "Hey TRIX fans! We heard you!" Shortly after, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the brand would be switching back to artificial flavorings and colors this October.

In 2015, General Mills announced its plans to sell healthier versions of its beloved breakfast cereals by removing artificial dyes from its products all together. As for Trix, the company said it would use fruit and vegetable juice along with spice extracts to give it the same vibrant coloring. Turns out, customers weren't here for the switch, at all.

After receiving an overwhelming number of complaints via social media, email, and phone calls, Mike Siemienas, a spokesman for General Mills, told the WSJ that the company quickly realized consumers "don't all want one thing." According to the same report, General Mills has no plans to bring back artificial colors to any of the other cereals because it simply hasn't received the same number of complaints. Get a taste of the salty reaction to the healthy switch ahead.