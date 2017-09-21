Holy Sh*t, a Twix Spread Exists, and You'll Want to Put It on Everything!

Move over, Nutella. Twix in the form of a soft spread in a jar officially exists, and we have no chill. It comes as no surprise that this unexpected product is from Cost Plus World Market, one of our favorite places to score imported snacks that aren't sold anywhere else. The Mars Twix Spread ($5) is made in the UK, but is sold online and in stores in the US, so you can stock up on as much as you want. Each seven-ounce jar has a buttery spread made of chocolate, caramel, and crunchy biscuit pieces; it's made with real milk, sugar, flour, butter, and cocoa. The jarred chocolate is essentially a bunch of Twix bars mashed together into a decadent, icing-like spread that offers an equal ratio of gooey, creamy, and crunchy. You can spread it on a piece of warm toast, spoon it on a biscuit, slather it on a cupcake, or simply eat it straight out of the jar (no shame). We have a feeling that eating a regular Twix bar will never suffice again, and we need a jar (or five) of this ASAP!