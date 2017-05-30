 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Cheap Amazon Prime Gems For Foodies

Unique Kitchen Gadgets on Amazon Prime

12 Cheap Amazon Prime Gems For Foodies

12 Cheap Amazon Prime Gems For Foodies

Amazon is really stepping up its game with its new Interesting Finds section. I've admittedly gotten lost in the beautiful stream of retro, hipster goodies, especially those that every food-lovin' person needs (or, you know, wants desperately). A few cheap but awesome items worth mentioning? I can't say no to the pipe tea diffuser. Then there's also the multipurpose stovetop/coffee maker/toaster oven appliance that I wish I had during my college days. All of these items are available through Amazon Prime for speedy delivery, so look ahead and prepare to swoon.

Related
16 Cool Amazon Products That Will Change Your Life — All Under $30

Caixia Women's Cotton Banana Print Blue Canvas Tote Shopping Bag ($8)

Caixia Women's Cotton Banana Print Blue Canvas Tote Shopping Bag ($8)

Caixia Women's Cotton Banana Print Blue Canvas Tote Shopping Bag
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Corkcicle Canteen Classic Collection (16 ounces) ($28)

Corkcicle Canteen Classic Collection (16 ounces) ($28)

Corkcicle Canteen Classic Collection (16 ounces)
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Starr X Wall Mount Bottle Opener ($9)

Starr X Wall Mount Bottle Opener ($9)

Starr X Wall Mount Bottle Opener
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pipe Tea Infuser by Decodyne ($9, originally $13)

Pipe Tea Infuser by Decodyne ($9, originally $13)

Pipe Tea Infuser by Decodyne
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool ($10, originally $15)

I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool ($10, originally $15)

I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts ($19, originally $20)

Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts ($19, originally $20)

Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Elite Cuisine EBK-200R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center ($29)

Elite Cuisine EBK-200R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center ($29)

Elite Cuisine EBK-200R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice ($28, originally $50)

Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice ($28, originally $50)

Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Slice Steam Releaser By Ototo ($11)

Slice Steam Releaser By Ototo ($11)

Slice Steam Releaser By Ototo
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sweese 3101 Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper With Airtight Cork Lid ($17, originally $24)

Sweese 3101 Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper With Airtight Cork Lid ($17, originally $24)

Sweese 3101 Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper With Airtight Cork Lid
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SunnyLife Fruit Salad Pop Molds ($19)

SunnyLife Fruit Salad Pop Molds ($19)

SunnyLife Fruit Salad Pop Molds
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster ($20)

Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster ($20)

Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
KitchenFood ShoppingAmazon
Shop Story
Read Story
Caixia Women's Cotton Banana Print Blue Canvas Tote Shopping Bag
from amazon.com
$8
Corkcicle Canteen Classic Collection (16 ounces)
from amazon.com
$28
Starr X Wall Mount Bottle Opener
from amazon.com
$9
Pipe Tea Infuser by Decodyne
from amazon.com
$9
I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool
from amazon.com
$10
Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts
from amazon.com
$19
Elite Cuisine EBK-200R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center
from amazon.com
$29
Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice
from amazon.com
$28
Slice Steam Releaser By Ototo
from amazon.com
$11
Sweese 3101 Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper With Airtight Cork Lid
from amazon.com
$17
SunnyLife Fruit Salad Pop Molds
from amazon.com
$19
Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster
from amazon.com
$20
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds