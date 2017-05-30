5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Food Amazon Unique Kitchen Gadgets on Amazon Prime 12 Cheap Amazon Prime Gems For Foodies May 30, 2017 by Anna Monette Roberts 203 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Amazon is really stepping up its game with its new Interesting Finds section. I've admittedly gotten lost in the beautiful stream of retro, hipster goodies, especially those that every food-lovin' person needs (or, you know, wants desperately). A few cheap but awesome items worth mentioning? I can't say no to the pipe tea diffuser. Then there's also the multipurpose stovetop/coffee maker/toaster oven appliance that I wish I had during my college days. All of these items are available through Amazon Prime for speedy delivery, so look ahead and prepare to swoon. Related16 Cool Amazon Products That Will Change Your Life — All Under $30 Caixia Women's Cotton Banana Print Blue Canvas Tote Shopping Bag ($8) Caixia Women's Cotton Banana Print Blue Canvas Tote Shopping Bag $8 from amazon.com Buy Now Corkcicle Canteen Classic Collection (16 ounces) ($28) Corkcicle Canteen Classic Collection (16 ounces) $28 from amazon.com Buy Now Starr X Wall Mount Bottle Opener ($9) Starr X Wall Mount Bottle Opener $9 from amazon.com Buy Now Pipe Tea Infuser by Decodyne ($9, originally $13) Pipe Tea Infuser by Decodyne $9 from amazon.com Buy Now I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool ($10, originally $15) I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool $10 from amazon.com Buy Now Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts ($19, originally $20) Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts $19 from amazon.com Buy Now Elite Cuisine EBK-200R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center ($29) Elite Cuisine EBK-200R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center $29 from amazon.com Buy Now Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice ($28, originally $50) Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice $28 from amazon.com Buy Now Slice Steam Releaser By Ototo ($11) Slice Steam Releaser By Ototo $11 from amazon.com Buy Now Sweese 3101 Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper With Airtight Cork Lid ($17, originally $24) Sweese 3101 Butter Dish - Porcelain Keeper With Airtight Cork Lid $17 from amazon.com Buy Now SunnyLife Fruit Salad Pop Molds ($19) SunnyLife Fruit Salad Pop Molds $19 from amazon.com Buy Now Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster ($20) Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster $20 from amazon.com Buy Now Share this post KitchenFood ShoppingAmazon