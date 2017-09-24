 Skip Nav
The Pioneer Woman Just Shared the Most Genius iPhone Photo Tip

Have you ever wondered how you can make your food photos really pop? The Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, shared a genius photo tip on Instagram. Here it is: if you own an iPhone 7 Plus, set it to Portrait Mode before taking a picture of your food. Beyond creating depth of field (aka blurring out the background while laser focusing on the object), the setting also makes your food look crisp and bright. "Not sure how I'm just discovering this," Ree tells us. Same, Ree. SAME.

Now, if you're thinking, enough — give me the recipe, here it is: "Roll out a sheet of thawed puff pastry a little thinner than it comes in the package, cut into three pieces, bake, and cool. Fill layers with booze-spiked, sweetened whipped cream, and berries," says Ree. It appears she also garnishes the top with a generous dose of sifted powdered sugar. And not to sound like a megafan or anything, but I think the plate is from her Spring Walmart collection. Don't you want to dive right in to that puff pastry for a bite?

