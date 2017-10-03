Wasabi-Flavored Doritos
This Is Not a Drill — There Are Wasabi-Flavored Doritos, and You Can Try Them Now
Wasabi isn't for wimps, so neither is the latest limited-edition flavor from Doritos. Instagram snack expert CandyHunting discovered wasabi-flavored Doritos for sale at Walmart, so naturally we started drooling while imagining all sorts of tasty possibilities. Wasabi chips as a vessel for poke? Crushed wasabi Doritos as a fun addition to sushi? Wasabi-spiced teriyaki nachos? Count us in for all of it!
The flavor is only available for a limited time, so be sure to head to Walmart, Sam's Club, or Amazon and pick up your own bag before they're gone. Your taste buds will thank you — though your nose might need a second to recover from the signature wasabi spice!