 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal

Wasabi-Flavored Doritos

This Is Not a Drill — There Are Wasabi-Flavored Doritos, and You Can Try Them Now

Limited Time Only Wasabi Doritos are out now at Walmart!

A post shared by @candyhunting on

Wasabi isn't for wimps, so neither is the latest limited-edition flavor from Doritos. Instagram snack expert CandyHunting discovered wasabi-flavored Doritos for sale at Walmart, so naturally we started drooling while imagining all sorts of tasty possibilities. Wasabi chips as a vessel for poke? Crushed wasabi Doritos as a fun addition to sushi? Wasabi-spiced teriyaki nachos? Count us in for all of it!

The flavor is only available for a limited time, so be sure to head to Walmart, Sam's Club, or Amazon and pick up your own bag before they're gone. Your taste buds will thank you — though your nose might need a second to recover from the signature wasabi spice!

Join the conversation
Food NewsDoritosChipsJunk Food
Join The Conversation
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook Fighting Election Interference
2016 Election
Facebook Will Give Congress Russian-Linked Ads and Take These 9 Steps to Stop Election Interference
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds