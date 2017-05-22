 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles

What Not to Buy From the Whole Foods Hot Bar

This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods

I recently had the misfortune of discovering the most expensive item in the ready-made hot foods section of Whole Foods. Knowing everything is priced by the pound, I thought I was being smart and conscientious when I filled up the smallest container with mashed potatoes. "They surely couldn't charge more than $5 for a small box of potatoes, right?" I told myself.

I proudly walked the items up to the cash register, and the cashier weighed my tiny box. My stomach flopped when "$14" appeared on the screen. "Excuse me, sir. Did you accidentally rest your hand on the scale? I couldn't possibly have just scooped $14 worth of potatoes into that container," I said, trying to ease my discomfort. He chuckled and shook his head, "There's no mistake. The hot bar is the 'Whole' in 'Whole Paycheck,' hon." There was no chance I could abandon the container either. Once scooped, must purchase. I simultaneously felt robbed and like a complete idiot.

Related
9 Things You Never Knew About Whole Foods, Straight From an Insider Employee

FYI, everyone, the hot bar is $8.99 a pound. Let it be known that the smallest container fills approximately 1.6 pounds worth of mashed potatoes. Also worth noting, the mashed potatoes from the hot bar are the same price in the hot deli: $8.99. I'm never, ever, ever going back to the Whole Foods hot bar . . . that is, until the 365 by Whole Foods store opens in my neighborhood and the hot bar is priced by the container size, not by weight. The same container at a 365 store would cost me $5.50, a MUCH more reasonable price for mashed potatoes.

Image Source: Flickr user Counse
Join the conversation
Personal EssayFood HumorWhole Foods
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Kitchens
Why You Should Reconsider Wood Countertops
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado
Fast and Easy
Get In on the Latest Dining Trend With This Easy Tuna Poke Bowl
by Nicole Perry
Trader Joe's Funny Tweets
Trader Joe's
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
by Erin Cullum
Holiday Food
Tyler Florence's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Mashed Potatoes
by Anna Monette Roberts
My Oreo Creation Contest Ideas
OREO
Oreo Wants to Give You $500K For Your Oreo Flavor Idea
by Anna Monette Roberts
Trader Joe's Secrets Revealed
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
by Erin Cullum
Why You Shouldn't Add Your Crush on Social Media Right Away
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
Signs You're Obsessed With Target
Target
15 Hilariously Accurate Thoughts You've Had While Shopping For Decor at Target
by Adrienne Holland
Ways to Use WD-40
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
by Kate McKenna
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Beauty Video
by Kirbie Johnson
Visiting a Newborn
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
by Laura Grace Weldon
How to Cook Like an Italian
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds