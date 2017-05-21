Aldi Is Officially Cheaper Than Walmart — This Study Proves It!

As if you needed another reason to love Aldi, this news confirms that the store is officially the cheapest place for you to grocery shop. In an exclusive story about Aldi's costs compared to other grocery stores, Reuters found that Aldi has significantly lower prices than other popular budget-friendly stores, including Walmart.

"Aldi's internal studies show its prices are 21-percent lower than its lowest-priced rivals, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), according to Chief Executive Jason Hart," the report found. Aldi has 1,600 stores in 35 states and is the go-to shopping destination for millions of people each month. One of the reasons that Aldi's costs are so low is that the company chooses to eliminate extra services from its stores. In an interview with POPSUGAR, an Aldi spokesperson said, "We don't have hidden expenses because we choose to save shoppers money rather than have nonessential grocery store services like in-store banking, pharmacies, and check cashing." And that clearly makes a difference.

It's no secret that Aldi has tons of affordable products that aren't carried in other stores, and more people want an Aldi close to home. The store's spokesperson told POPSUGAR that the company plans to expand to even more locations across the country. "Right now we're focused on growing in existing markets such as Southern California and Richmond, Virginia. We're excited to share that by the end of 2018 there will be nearly 2,000 ALDI stores from coast to coast, serving 45 million customers each month," she said.

In terms of what new products the spokesperson continued, "We're in the process of adding more than 250 products to our everyday lineup. Customers will find even more of the premium-quality products — meat, bread, produce, and yogurt — they've come to know and love in our aisles. We're also continuing to expand our offering of organic products." If you're itching to get in on the Aldi action, head to your closest location ASAP to see what all the hype is about.