 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Aldi Is Officially Cheaper Than Walmart — This Study Proves It!
Food Video
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

What Is the Cheapest Grocery Store?

Aldi Is Officially Cheaper Than Walmart — This Study Proves It!

As if you needed another reason to love Aldi, this news confirms that the store is officially the cheapest place for you to grocery shop. In an exclusive story about Aldi's costs compared to other grocery stores, Reuters found that Aldi has significantly lower prices than other popular budget-friendly stores, including Walmart.

"Aldi's internal studies show its prices are 21-percent lower than its lowest-priced rivals, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), according to Chief Executive Jason Hart," the report found. Aldi has 1,600 stores in 35 states and is the go-to shopping destination for millions of people each month. One of the reasons that Aldi's costs are so low is that the company chooses to eliminate extra services from its stores. In an interview with POPSUGAR, an Aldi spokesperson said, "We don't have hidden expenses because we choose to save shoppers money rather than have nonessential grocery store services like in-store banking, pharmacies, and check cashing." And that clearly makes a difference.

Related
8 Things You Don't Know About Aldi, Straight From an Insider Employee

It's no secret that Aldi has tons of affordable products that aren't carried in other stores, and more people want an Aldi close to home. The store's spokesperson told POPSUGAR that the company plans to expand to even more locations across the country. "Right now we're focused on growing in existing markets such as Southern California and Richmond, Virginia. We're excited to share that by the end of 2018 there will be nearly 2,000 ALDI stores from coast to coast, serving 45 million customers each month," she said.

In terms of what new products the spokesperson continued, "We're in the process of adding more than 250 products to our everyday lineup. Customers will find even more of the premium-quality products — meat, bread, produce, and yogurt — they've come to know and love in our aisles. We're also continuing to expand our offering of organic products." If you're itching to get in on the Aldi action, head to your closest location ASAP to see what all the hype is about.

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
Join the conversation
ALDIFood NewsGrocery ShoppingBudget
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
CEW Beauty Insider Award Winners | 2017
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale
Ulta Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
Prince William
Princess Diana Felt Betrayed by a Tell-All Book — Here's What William Did to Cheer Her Up
by Caitlin Hacker
Prosecco-Flavored Cupcake Frosting
Food News
by Terry Carter
Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017
Viral Videos
by Monica Sisavat
Urban Decay Naked Skin Illuminizer
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Joe Biden Getting His Own Ice Cream Flavor
Food News
Joe Biden Loves Ice Cream So Much He's Literally Getting His Own Flavor
by Kelsey Garcia
Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?
Nostalgia
by Anna Monette Roberts
Reasons to Shop at Lidl
Food News
11 Reasons You're Going to Want to Shop at Lidl When It Opens in the States
by Hedy Phillips
How to Stop Eating in Front of the TV and Computer
POPSUGAR Challenge
I Stopped Eating in Front of a Screen, and Here's What Happened
by Anna Monette Roberts
Hallmark Transgender Celebration Cards
Hallmark
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds