Could These Swirled Frappuccinos Be Starbucks's Next Big Release?
What Is in the Starbucks Prickly Pear Frappuccino?

According to Instagram user ryusauce, Starbucks will release two new Creme Frappuccinos on June 20: Prickly Pear and Pineapple Mango. From the looks of it, the Frappuccinos feature a vanilla base with a fruit swirl. We've reached out to Starbucks to confirm the news, but they aren't spilling any details just yet. "Our Frappuccino plans are still under wraps, and we look forward to sharing details very soon," a Starbucks spokesperson responded.

Meanwhile, one barista posted on Reddit that a Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino will be released on the Summer menu. We may have to wait until the release date to know all the exact info. I'm personally very excited to try the Prickly Pear Frapp, because according to the internet, the flavor of prickly pear, aka the fruit of the cactus plant, tastes like concentrated watermelon. In other words, these Frapp flavors capture the essence of Summer.

