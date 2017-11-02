Rejoice, Starbucks-Lovers! Red Cups and Holiday Drinks Are Officially Back!

That faint sound you hear is the joyful exclamation of Starbucks-lovers everywhere who can't believe it's finally red-cup season! That's right, people: holiday drinks are officially back at Starbucks as of Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. local time, meaning you can order your favorite seasonal drinks and they'll come in a special cup to match. For the highly anticipated red cup this year, Starbucks went with a festive and somewhat minimal design that features stars, doves, presents, hands holding, a heart, snowflakes, and a Christmas tree.

The white background on the cups makes this year's cups different than years' past and means there's an added bonus to ordering a Peppermint Mocha — you can decorate your cup however you want! In a statement, Starbucks said, "Starbucks holiday cups and beverages will be making their debut in stores across the US on Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. local time. That means it's time to celebrate, decorate — and give good, together." Starbucks delivered the new cups along with a bag of markers to the POPSUGAR office, so that can only mean one thing: showing your creativity is totally encouraged. It's time to say goodbye to Halloween and embrace all things holiday!