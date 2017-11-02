 Skip Nav
Edible Gifts
The Dessert You Never Knew Your Crock-Pot Could Make
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular

When Will Starbucks Have Christmas Drinks 2017?

Rejoice, Starbucks-Lovers! Red Cups and Holiday Drinks Are Officially Back!

That faint sound you hear is the joyful exclamation of Starbucks-lovers everywhere who can't believe it's finally red-cup season! That's right, people: holiday drinks are officially back at Starbucks as of Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. local time, meaning you can order your favorite seasonal drinks and they'll come in a special cup to match. For the highly anticipated red cup this year, Starbucks went with a festive and somewhat minimal design that features stars, doves, presents, hands holding, a heart, snowflakes, and a Christmas tree.

The white background on the cups makes this year's cups different than years' past and means there's an added bonus to ordering a Peppermint Mocha — you can decorate your cup however you want! In a statement, Starbucks said, "Starbucks holiday cups and beverages will be making their debut in stores across the US on Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. local time. That means it's time to celebrate, decorate — and give good, together." Starbucks delivered the new cups along with a bag of markers to the POPSUGAR office, so that can only mean one thing: showing your creativity is totally encouraged. It's time to say goodbye to Halloween and embrace all things holiday!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
Join the conversation
Food NewsCoffeeStarbucksHoliday
Trader Joe's
The Best Frozen Entrees From Trader Joe's, Hands Down
by Erin Cullum
Elf on the Shelf Parody Memes
Humor
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pickle Juice Soda Pop
Food News
Pickle Juice Soda Is Here and It's "a Really Big Dill"
by Perri Konecky
Starbucks Disney California Adventure Mug
Food News
Hurry and Snatch Up 1 of These Starbucks California Adventure Mugs From Disney
by Hedy Phillips
Christmas Cookie Inspiration
Holiday Food
The 50 Most Beautiful Christmas Cookies You'll See This Year
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds