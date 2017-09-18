Where to Eat Free on Your Birthday
Treat Yourself to 63 Free Foods on Your Birthday
When it's your birthday, take advantage of all the free foods and drinks your favorite restaurants dole out. Do it right and you can dine like royalty all day long. There's only one caveat: most require you to sign up for a club to take advantage of the offer.
- Applebee's: Sign up for its email club to get a "birthday special."
- Arby's: Receive a coupon for a free shake on your b-day when you sign up for Arby's "Get Deals".
- Argo Tea: Get a free drink on your birthday when you reach Prioritea level in the LoyalTea Club.
- A&W: Get a free root beer float when you register for the A&W Mug Club (scroll to the bottom of the page).
- Au Bon Pain: Join the Au Bon Pain eclub and you'll get a free birthday lunch.
- Baskin-Robbins: Get a free scoop on your birthday if you register for an account online.
- Baja Fresh: Get a free burrito on your birthday when you join Club Baja.
- Benihana: Get a $30 certificate when you sign up for The Chef's Club.
- Ben & Jerry's Sign up to be a Chunk Spelunker to receive special deals and free ice cream on your birthday!
- BJ's: Download the BJ's app to ge a free mini Pizookie (ice cream on top of a cookie) plus more discounts.
- Bojangles': Get a free Bo-Berry biscuit on your birthday when you sign up for its eclub.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Subscribe to its email list and get a free snack-size order of wings (with your choice of sauce).
- Carvel: Get a free treat by joining Fudgie Fanatics.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free dessert if you're part of CPK's Pizza Dough Rewards.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: Sign up for the Amici Club to get a birthday coupon for a free appetizer or dessert.
- Cheesecake Factory: Receive a free bowl of ice cream (candle included) if you tell your server it's your birthday.
- Chili's: Join the email club to get a free brownie sundae on your birthday.
- Cinemark: Get a free popcorn with a birthday coupon by signing up for weekly emails.
- Cinnabon: Receive a free coupon when you subscribe to Club Cinnabon emails.
- Cold Stone Creamery: Enjoy a free scoop on your birthday if you sign up for the My Cold Stone Club.
- Corner Bakery: Get a free birthday sweet when you sign up for eCafe.
- Dairy Queen: Get a coupon on your birthday if you're part of its Blizzard Fan Club.
- Del Taco: Slurp up a premium milkshake on your b-day after joining the Raving Fan eClub.
- Denny's: The Denny's reward program gets you a free Grand Slam breakfast (two eggs, two bacon slices, two pancakes, and two sausage links) on your birthday.
- Dicky's Barbeque Pit: Receive special deals by signing up for the Big Yellow Cup Club.
- Dippin' Dots: Free "Ice Cream of the Future" by getting involved with the Dot Crazy Email Club.
- Dunkin' Donuts: DD Perks members (on their b-day) receive a free beverage.
- Edible Arrangements: Receive a free birthday gift as part of the Edible Rewards Program
- El Pollo Loco: A free two-piece chicken meal or free chicken tostada can be yours on your b-day, if you sign up for the rewards program.
- Friendly's: Get a free birthday sundae / cake when you join as a Friendly's BFF.
- Godiva: Members of the Godiva rewards program receive a $10 gift card during your birthday month.
- Great American Cookies: Get a "birthday surprise" when you sign up for the Cookie-Mail.
- IHOP: Get a free birthday meal if you are part of the Pancake Revolution.
- Jack in the Box: Want two free tacos? Sign up to receive this birthday coupon.
- Jamba Juice: A free smoothie or juice can be yours if you become a Jamba Insider.
- Jersey Mike's Subs: Get a free drink and sub for your birthday through its email club.
- Joe's Crab Shack: Get a free appetizers with Joe's Catch.
- Krispy Kreme: Get a free glazed doughnut for your birthday when you become a friend of Krispy Kreme.
- La Madeleine: Get a free pastry by subscribing to the club.
- Maggiano's: Get a $10-off coupon when you sign up for the eClub.
- Maggie Moo's: Get a free treat by signing up for Slab Happy emails.
- Marble Slab Creamery: Get a free birthday treat by entering your info to be part of Slab Happy Rewards.
- Melting Pot Receive six free chocolate-covered strawberries on your birthday when you become part of Club Fondue.
- P.F. Chang's: Receive a "special offer on your birthday" by becoming part of P.F. Chang's Preferred
- Panera: MyPanera members get a free pastry on their birthday.
- Pinkberry: If you get a Pinkcard, you'll receive a free yogurt on your b-day.
- Pizza Hut: Order online at Pizza Hut to receive free cinnamon sticks on your birthday.
- Red Mango: Join Club Mango and receive a $5 reward on your birthday.
- Rubio's: You can expect a birthday gift when you're part of the Beach Club.
- Sbarro: Get a free birthday pizza by joining Slice Society.
- Sprinkles: The best ever birthday treat? DEFINITELY a free Sprinkles birthday cupcake when you join The Birthday Club.
- Starbucks: As part of Starbucks Rewards you get a free drink on your birthday.
- Steak 'n Shake: Get a double burger with cheese fries when you become part of its exclusive eClub.
- Sticky Fingers: Get a free entrée. Sign up here.
- Taco Cabana: Get a free treat. Sign up here.
- TCBY: Get a frozen yogurt. Sign up here.
- Texas Roadhouse: Get a free appetizer or sidekick of ribs. Sign up here.
- T.G.I. Friday's: Get a free dessert when you buy an entrée, but you need to be a member of the T.G.I. Friday's rewards program.
- Tony Roma's: Get a free treat on your birthday for joining Tony Roma's membership program.
- Uno's Chicago Grill: Get a free treat on your birthday by joining the Uno's Insider Club.
- Waffle House: Get a free waffle on your birthday by joining the Waffle House Regulars Club.
- Wendy's: Sign up for Wendy Mail and get a free Frosty on your birthday.
- Whataburger: Sign up for Whataburger emails and receive a free burger on your birthday.
— Additional reporting by Emily Co and Marina Liao
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim