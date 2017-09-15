 Skip Nav
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Steak
The Truth Behind Costco's $5 Rotisserie Chicken
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
Boo! Here's Where to Buy the Cheapest Candy For Halloween

With your favorite candy brands putting out familiar treats in zombie and ghost shapes, packs of 20 and 200, and all kinds of special wrapping, it can be a confusing ordeal to figure out which Halloween candies are a save versus a scam. Here's a list of the cheapest stores — including Walmart, Target, and Amazon — to buy conveniently packaged treats, sure to please both hungry trick-or-treaters and your bank account.

Mars Chocolate Favorites, 60 Pieces
Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Jumbo Bag
Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers Gummies Mix, 180 Pieces
Nestlé Assorted Miniature Chocolate Bars, 100 Pieces
M&M's Lovers Variety Mix, 60 Pieces
Hershey's All-Time Greats Chocolate Variety Pack, 105 Pieces
Sour Patch Kids and Sour Patch Watermelon Mix, 40 Pieces
Twix Minis, 40 Ounces
Mars Caramel Lovers Variety Pack, 60 Pieces
Hershey's Miniatures, 180 Pieces
Nestle Sugar Mix-Ups, 200 Pieces
