Boo! Here's Where to Buy the Cheapest Candy For Halloween

With your favorite candy brands putting out familiar treats in zombie and ghost shapes, packs of 20 and 200, and all kinds of special wrapping, it can be a confusing ordeal to figure out which Halloween candies are a save versus a scam. Here's a list of the cheapest stores — including Walmart, Target, and Amazon — to buy conveniently packaged treats, sure to please both hungry trick-or-treaters and your bank account.