These Hacks Will Forever Change the Way You Drink Wine

Wine expertise isn't earned by accidentally picking that nice Rosé at the supermarket. Wine is a very difficult subject to master — a realization that can be exaggerated when interacting with a wine expert (or sommelier, as they're called). They do an excellent job of pointing you toward wines you might like, accompanied with hints of bruised self-esteem. Thankfully, sommelier and host Whitney Adams serves up drinking knowledge with little fuss and buckets of accessibility. On her YouTube channel, Adams provides weekly, nonsober insight, ranging from wine basics (like how to read a wine label) to more obscure drinking subjects (like the Jura region in France).

Adams is a wealth of wine information and wants to help us drink wine better. "I myself am a lazy b*tch and I think a lot of my viewers are too," she says. "People like when wine doesn't seem so scary. I try to make it a little more approachable and everyday, because wine should be enjoyed with ease." To help us drink better, I spoke with Adams about ways to hack wine drinking. As Adams says, these tips are guaranteed to give "maximum results with minimal effort." I like that.