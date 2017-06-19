15 Decor Items For Your Fourth of July Party — All From Etsy

We can't wait to deck out our homes in red, white, and blue for Fourth of July. The color scheme creates a festive backdrop to our barbecues, fireworks, and quality time with family. As the holiday approaches, we're planning out every detail. We've searched Etsy for the best in Americana design, so you don't have to.

From throw pillows to needlepoint, there's a bit of patriotic decor that will fit into anyone's interior design style. Keep reading to see all the firework-filled fun.