 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Decor Items For Your Fourth of July Party — All From Etsy

4th of July Decorations

15 Decor Items For Your Fourth of July Party — All From Etsy

We can't wait to deck out our homes in red, white, and blue for Fourth of July. The color scheme creates a festive backdrop to our barbecues, fireworks, and quality time with family. As the holiday approaches, we're planning out every detail. We've searched Etsy for the best in Americana design, so you don't have to.

From throw pillows to needlepoint, there's a bit of patriotic decor that will fit into anyone's interior design style. Keep reading to see all the firework-filled fun.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars
4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Hanging these sparkling 4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars ($20) in your home will add fun to your walls. Each star includes 20 LED lights and nail holes for hanging.

4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
America Stackers 4th of July
America Stackers 4th of July
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Signs are an easy way to add holiday fun to your home. The America Stackers 4th of July ($10) is perfect to place on tables, bookshelves, or mantles to show off your unwavering patriotism.

America Stackers 4th of July
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
USA Burlap Banner
USA Burlap Banner
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Hanging a burlap banner gives your home a country feel. The USA Burlap Banner ($24) is a rustic and fun option you can hang in your house or outdoors.

USA Burlap Banner
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
God Bless American 4th of July Sign
God Bless American 4th of July Sign
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Fans of dark wood will love this sign. The God Bless American 4th of July Sign ($43) is a handmade item with white painted lettering. It's easy to hang on your wall and is ideal for any patio, living room, or entryway.

God Bless American 4th of July Sign
$43
from etsy.com
Buy Now
4th of July Mason Jars
4th of July Mason Jars
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Planning to throw a party this Independence Day? Serve your guests straws or place flowers in these 4th of July Mason Jars ($16) for a festive but sophisticated touch.

4th of July Mason Jars
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art
Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

If you want the decor immediately, consider a printout. The Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art ($5) can be printed right after purchase and placed in any frame.

Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Land that I Love Wood Sign
Land that I Love Wood Sign
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Evoke thoughts of fireworks with a glitter-filled sign. The Land that I Love Wood Sign ($12) has ruby red glittery lettering that will look gorgeous on your bookshelf or table.

Land that I Love Wood Sign
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box
Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

If your decor is beach-inspired, your holiday decorations should be as well. The Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box ($42) is made of abalone shells and tiny starfish arranged and painted to look like the American flag.

Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box
$42
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Felt Succulent Planter Collection
Felt Succulent Planter Collection
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

For decor with a western vibe, try these adorable planters. The Felt Succulent Planter Collection ($49) can house succulents, cacti, and other small plants.

Felt Succulent Planter Collection
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Let Freedom Ring print
Let Freedom Ring print
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Want to keep it simple? The Let Freedom Ring print ($12) adds an elegant and classic touch to any home.

Let Freedom Ring print
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Patriotic Front Door Wreath
Patriotic Front Door Wreath
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Consider this beautiful Patriotic Front Door Wreath ($63) to adorn your front door during the Summer season. The gorgeous hydrangeas will add a subtle holiday touch to your home.

Patriotic Front Door Wreath
$63
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor
Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

The Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor ($35) makes a perfect centerpiece for the snack table at your Independence Day barbecue. The letters will also look great in your entryway as guests arrive for the celebration.

Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
God Bless America Pillow Cover
God Bless America Pillow Cover
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Add a festive touch to your living room with this God Bless America Pillow Cover ($27). Slip it on top of your regular cushions for an easy holiday upgrade.

God Bless America Pillow Cover
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
4th of July Decorative Pillow
4th of July Decorative Pillow
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Spruce up your bedspread with the chic 4th of July Decorative Pillow ($10). It will add a sophisticated touch of seasonal joy to your room.

4th of July Decorative Pillow
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle
Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Placing candles in the Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle ($15) will light up your party in the most patriotic way. The adorable firework design will delight your guests.

Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Decor InspirationDecor ShoppingFourth Of JulySummerShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars
from etsy.com
$20
America Stackers 4th of July
from etsy.com
$10
USA Burlap Banner
from etsy.com
$24
God Bless American 4th of July Sign
from etsy.com
$43
4th of July Mason Jars
from etsy.com
$16
Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art
from etsy.com
$5
Land that I Love Wood Sign
from etsy.com
$12
Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box
from etsy.com
$42
Felt Succulent Planter Collection
from etsy.com
$49
Let Freedom Ring print
from etsy.com
$12
Patriotic Front Door Wreath
from etsy.com
$63
Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor
from etsy.com
$35
God Bless America Pillow Cover
from etsy.com
$27
4th of July Decorative Pillow
from etsy.com
$10
Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle
from etsy.com
$15
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds