6/19/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping 4th of July Decorations 15 Decor Items For Your Fourth of July Party — All From Etsy June 19, 2017 by Sarah Siegel We can't wait to deck out our homes in red, white, and blue for Fourth of July. The color scheme creates a festive backdrop to our barbecues, fireworks, and quality time with family. As the holiday approaches, we're planning out every detail. We've searched Etsy for the best in Americana design, so you don't have to. From throw pillows to needlepoint, there's a bit of patriotic decor that will fit into anyone's interior design style. Keep reading to see all the firework-filled fun. Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim 4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Hanging these sparkling 4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars ($20) in your home will add fun to your walls. Each star includes 20 LED lights and nail holes for hanging. 4th of July Red White & Blue Lighted Decorative Stars $20 from etsy.com Buy Now America Stackers 4th of July Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Signs are an easy way to add holiday fun to your home. The America Stackers 4th of July ($10) is perfect to place on tables, bookshelves, or mantles to show off your unwavering patriotism. America Stackers 4th of July $10 from etsy.com Buy Now USA Burlap Banner Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Hanging a burlap banner gives your home a country feel. The USA Burlap Banner ($24) is a rustic and fun option you can hang in your house or outdoors. USA Burlap Banner $24 from etsy.com Buy Now God Bless American 4th of July Sign Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Fans of dark wood will love this sign. The God Bless American 4th of July Sign ($43) is a handmade item with white painted lettering. It's easy to hang on your wall and is ideal for any patio, living room, or entryway. God Bless American 4th of July Sign $43 from etsy.com Buy Now 4th of July Mason Jars Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Planning to throw a party this Independence Day? Serve your guests straws or place flowers in these 4th of July Mason Jars ($16) for a festive but sophisticated touch. 4th of July Mason Jars $16 from etsy.com Buy Now Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim If you want the decor immediately, consider a printout. The Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art ($5) can be printed right after purchase and placed in any frame. Land of the Free Instant Download Printable Art $5 from etsy.com Buy Now Land that I Love Wood Sign Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Evoke thoughts of fireworks with a glitter-filled sign. The Land that I Love Wood Sign ($12) has ruby red glittery lettering that will look gorgeous on your bookshelf or table. Land that I Love Wood Sign $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim If your decor is beach-inspired, your holiday decorations should be as well. The Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box ($42) is made of abalone shells and tiny starfish arranged and painted to look like the American flag. Patriotic Beachy Shadow Box $42 from etsy.com Buy Now Felt Succulent Planter Collection Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim For decor with a western vibe, try these adorable planters. The Felt Succulent Planter Collection ($49) can house succulents, cacti, and other small plants. Felt Succulent Planter Collection $49 from etsy.com Buy Now Let Freedom Ring print Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Want to keep it simple? The Let Freedom Ring print ($12) adds an elegant and classic touch to any home. Let Freedom Ring print $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Patriotic Front Door Wreath Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Consider this beautiful Patriotic Front Door Wreath ($63) to adorn your front door during the Summer season. The gorgeous hydrangeas will add a subtle holiday touch to your home. Patriotic Front Door Wreath $63 from etsy.com Buy Now Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim The Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor ($35) makes a perfect centerpiece for the snack table at your Independence Day barbecue. The letters will also look great in your entryway as guests arrive for the celebration. Patriotic 8" Jute USA. Americana Decor $35 from etsy.com Buy Now God Bless America Pillow Cover Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Add a festive touch to your living room with this God Bless America Pillow Cover ($27). Slip it on top of your regular cushions for an easy holiday upgrade. God Bless America Pillow Cover $27 from etsy.com Buy Now 4th of July Decorative Pillow Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Spruce up your bedspread with the chic 4th of July Decorative Pillow ($10). It will add a sophisticated touch of seasonal joy to your room. 4th of July Decorative Pillow $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Placing candles in the Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle ($15) will light up your party in the most patriotic way. The adorable firework design will delight your guests. Hand-Painted Patriotic Hanging Candle $15 from etsy.com Buy Now