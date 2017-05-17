5/17/17 5/17/17 POPSUGAR Living Affordable Decor 9 by Novogratz Furniture Collection at Walmart The 1 Shockingly Stylish Furniture Collection at Walmart May 17, 2017 by Erica Young 366 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You can't help but smile when you see a space designed by Bob and Cortney Novogratz. This husband-wife team is famous for their colorful aesthetic — think bold hues, graphic patterns, and quirky accessories — as well as the fact that they have seven (seven!) kids. They've designed unique and chic spaces all over the country, both private and commercial. You may not be able to afford the design services of the Novogratzes, but you can still bring their style home thanks to their product line at Walmart. Yes, you read that right: Walmart. 9 by Novogratz offers furniture, accessories, artwork, bedding, and bath. You won't believe the prices, and more importantly, you won't believe the amazing designer look of each piece! Take a look at our favorite products from their line, and then snatch them up quickly. No one has to know where you got them; your secret is safe with us. Midcentury Modern Sofa We love the midcentury legs and bolster pillows on this Vintage Linen Mix Futon ($349). Faceted Bath Accessories The modern and clean Kaleidoscope 3-Piece Bath Accessories Set ($34) looks like it came from West Elm. Round Coffee Table No one will believe you when you tell them you got the Roundabout Coffee Table ($94) for under $100. The trendy midcentury design would make the perfect addition to any living room. Modern Chair and Side Table The Roundabout Side Table ($69) and the Hudson Lounge Chair ($162) are beautiful together or on their own. Upholstered Armchair It's almost impossible to find a good-looking chair for under $200 — the Novo Lounge Chair ($176) to the rescue! The neutral color and clean look would go well with any design style. Midcentury Modern Credenza Use it for dining storage or a TV stand; the Baxter Credenza ($180) is a beautiful piece of furniture. Cozy Green Armchair The Vintage Tufted Armchair ($189) comes in a variety of colors, and we love them all — but we're digging the rich emerald green. Love Artwork Need a pop of color on your wall? Try the "I Love You" Wall Art — at $27, it won't break the bank. Upholstered Twin Bed Who doesn't love black and white stripes? Great for a kid's room or a dorm, the Preppy Full Upholstered Bed ($124) is stylish and unbelievably affordable. Metal Bed The Bushwick Queen Metal Bed ($119) has a unique style but is tame enough to go with both modern and traditional bedding. Pink Sofa The Vintage Tufted Sofa Sleeper II ($349) has several color options, but if you've been wanting to hop on the pink sofa trend, here's your chance. Demilune Table Another classic table option is the Roundabout Demilune Table ($80). Pop it in an entryway for the perfect accent piece. Share this post Affordable DecorWalmartFurniture