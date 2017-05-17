The 1 Shockingly Stylish Furniture Collection at Walmart

You can't help but smile when you see a space designed by Bob and Cortney Novogratz. This husband-wife team is famous for their colorful aesthetic — think bold hues, graphic patterns, and quirky accessories — as well as the fact that they have seven (seven!) kids. They've designed unique and chic spaces all over the country, both private and commercial. You may not be able to afford the design services of the Novogratzes, but you can still bring their style home thanks to their product line at Walmart. Yes, you read that right: Walmart. 9 by Novogratz offers furniture, accessories, artwork, bedding, and bath. You won't believe the prices, and more importantly, you won't believe the amazing designer look of each piece! Take a look at our favorite products from their line, and then snatch them up quickly. No one has to know where you got them; your secret is safe with us.