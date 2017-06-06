 Skip Nav
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank

Interior designers are masters at solving decorating dilemmas, coming up with solutions that address aesthetics and function all within a specified budget. Decorist, an online interior design service, offers virtual creative direction at a fraction of what a traditional designer typically charges, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious consumers who don't mind taking care of installation.

When we caught wind that Decorist was joining forces with ATGstores.com and Porch to pull off a virtually designed house in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood, we were anxious to see the results. Even bigger than the seemingly lofty hurdle of designing an entire home virtually, was the two-week time frame in which it was all executed. With Decorist's top Seattle-based, nationally recognized designers on the job, we jumped at the chance to ask them about their go-to tips for adding major style at minimal expense.


