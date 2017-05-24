 Skip Nav
9 Ways to Get Trendy Gold Bracket Shelves on a Budget

9 Ways to Get Trendy Gold Bracket Shelves on a Budget

Floating shelves are so 2016. If you want a #shelfie that will truly impress, you gotta add some brackets. Gold brackets, to be specific. The brass hardware trend is still going strong; and shelf brackets are another way to incorporate the look into your decor. The hint of gold is both elegant and modern, making these brackets elevate your shelf to the next level, both literally and stylistically. And although beautiful, not everyone can afford Rejuvenation's version seen in this kitchen ($169). So, for budget-minded shoppers, we've rounded up a few of our favorite gold brackets for $30 or less.

Image Sources: Style by Emily Henderson, Brady Tolbert and Tessa Neustadt
<p>You can grab a set of two of these brackets for only $20 from

World Market. They are made of sturdy metal with a shiny gold finish. As part of their mix and match collection, you can pair them with wood or marble shelves.

If you're looking for a more unique option, the Sela Bracket from Anthropologie ($28) is perfect. Gold rails are inlaid with a hexagon design for a detailed yet modern style.

These gold brackets from Target actually come with a 24-inch shelf included. You can grab the whole set for only $28.

If you're looking for a knock off of the Rejuvenation brackets, you can't get much closer than this version from House of Antique Hardware. Their classic brass bracket is less than $15 and actually made of solid brass for a timeless and high quality product.

You can purchase these sleek and modern brackets from Etsy seller UniqueWoodArtwork ($30). The shelf rests on the inside of the brackets, letting the hardware be on display above the shelves rather than underneath like most bracket styles.

The Rustic Brass Bracket from Signature Hardware ($30) has a more traditional look. The combination of the straight outer pieces next to the rounded angle piece makes for an interesting, layered design.

The Chinese Chippendale Bracket ($25) has an intricate design that will definitely be a showstopper when added to any shelf. Made of heavy cast iron with a brass finish, these brackets are substantial and ready to support whatever you have in mind.

Looking for a more delicate design? The Wishbone Bracket ($18) from Anthropologie has a thin silhouette that's barely there, for just a touch of gold bling underneath your shelf of choice.

The Signature Scrollwork Bracket ($30) is a great option if you're wanting a feminine look. This bracket would be beautiful paired with a white shelf hanging in a sophisticated bathroom.

