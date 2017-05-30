5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Living Party Decorations Amazon Prime Spring Party Supplies Buy This on Amazon Prime Today — and Throw a Spring Party in 2 Days May 30, 2017 by Maggie Winterfeldt 44 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Warm weather, cold cocktails, and good times go hand in hand. So if the rising temps have you craving a last-minute backyard shindig, don't panic. It is possible. All you need is an Amazon Prime account and the following 20 party decor items. Buy them today, invite everyone over tomorrow, and throw a Pinterest-worthy party the day after. Image Source: A Beautiful Mess 12 Hexagonal Party Plates in 3 Designs ($8) 12 Hexagonal Party Plates in 3 Designs $8 from amazon.com Buy Now Table Runner ($17) Table Runner $17 from amazon.com Buy Now Margarita 7-Piece Glassware Set ($36) Margarita 7-Piece Glassware Set $36 from amazon.com Buy Now Tissue Paper Flower Fan ($16) Tissue Paper Flower Fan $16 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 12 Large Party Cups ($6) Set of 12 Large Party Cups $6 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 20 Cocktail Napkins ($9) Set of 20 Cocktail Napkins $9 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 6 Drinking Glasses ($50) and Pitcher ($42) Set of 6 Drinking Glasses $50 from amazon.com Buy Now Pitcher $42 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 12 Tropical Leaves Decor ($5) Set of 12 Tropical Leaves Decor $5 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 12 Round Paper Party Plates ($8) Set of 12 Round Paper Party Plates $8 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 72 Plastic Flamingo Drink Stirrer ($6) Set of 72 Plastic Flamingo Drink Stirrer $6 from amazon.com Buy Now 10-Pack Paper Lanterns ($13) 10-Pack Paper Lanterns $13 from amazon.com Buy Now Banana Leaf Outdoor Tablecloth ($20) Banana Leaf Outdoor Tablecloth $20 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 100 Paper Drinking Straws ($9) Set of 100 Paper Drinking Straws $9 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 25 Cocktail Napkins ($13) Set of 25 Cocktail Napkins $13 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 32 Plastic Wine and Cocktail Glasses ($15) Set of 32 Plastic Wine and Cocktail Glasses $15 from amazon.com Buy Now Flag Bunting Banner ($8) Flag Bunting Banner $8 from amazon.com Buy Now Set of 20 Palm Tree Cocktail Umbrella ($8) Set of 20 Palm Tree Cocktail Umbrella $8 from amazon.com Buy Now 4 Plastic Serving Bowls ($13) 4 Plastic Serving Bowls $13 from amazon.com Buy Now Gold Sequin Table Runner ($14) Gold Sequin Table Runner $14 from amazon.com Buy Now Acrylic Cupcake Stand ($20) Acrylic Cupcake Stand $20 from amazon.com Buy Now Share this post Party DecorationsAmazon PrimeEntertaining