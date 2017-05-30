 Skip Nav
Buy This on Amazon Prime Today — and Throw a Spring Party in 2 Days

Warm weather, cold cocktails, and good times go hand in hand. So if the rising temps have you craving a last-minute backyard shindig, don't panic. It is possible. All you need is an Amazon Prime account and the following 20 party decor items. Buy them today, invite everyone over tomorrow, and throw a Pinterest-worthy party the day after.

Image Source: A Beautiful Mess
12 Hexagonal Party Plates in 3 Designs ($8)

Table Runner ($17)

Margarita 7-Piece Glassware Set ($36)

Tissue Paper Flower Fan ($16)

Set of 12 Large Party Cups ($6)

Set of 20 Cocktail Napkins ($9)

Set of 6 Drinking Glasses ($50) and Pitcher ($42)

Set of 12 Tropical Leaves Decor ($5)

Set of 12 Round Paper Party Plates ($8)

Set of 72 Plastic Flamingo Drink Stirrer ($6)

10-Pack Paper Lanterns ($13)

Banana Leaf Outdoor Tablecloth ($20)

Set of 100 Paper Drinking Straws ($9)

Set of 25 Cocktail Napkins ($13)

Set of 32 Plastic Wine and Cocktail Glasses ($15)

Flag Bunting Banner ($8)

Set of 20 Palm Tree Cocktail Umbrella ($8)

4 Plastic Serving Bowls ($13)

Gold Sequin Table Runner ($14)

Acrylic Cupcake Stand ($20)

