Fashion Designer Anna Sui's New Home Collection Is Next-Level Stylish

Fashionistas everywhere are jumping up and down in their stilettos over an exciting new collaboration between Anna Sui and PBteen launching Sept. 7. The Pottery Barn offshoot, which is targeted at adolescents (and known for generally being more affordable than its parent company), has created a variety of home furniture and decor items all in Anna's signature free-spirited romantic style. While teens will love filling their personal space with the whimsical-meets-rock-'n-roll furniture, bedding, and accents, we think decor-lovers of all ages will want to get in on this. The luxe fabrics and unique prints (many of which are straight from Anna's Spring and Fall ready-to-wear collections) make much of the more-than-50-piece collection perfect for design fans of all ages. See for yourself in the images ahead.