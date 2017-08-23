Turn Your Tiny Bathroom Into an Organized Oasis

There's nothing worse than having one of those pedestal sinks that has no counter space — it can really make your morning routine a challenge. Aside from tiny countertops, sometimes having a smaller-sized bathroom makes it hard to keep all your products in place and looking neat. Luckily, there are so many cool hacks and storage items to make life easier. The Urban Outfitters home department always has the newest and cutest products, especially when it comes to its bathroom accessories. Check out some of our top picks that will make you fall in love with your space again.