7 Secrets Real Estate Agents Know About Bathroom Renovations

Bathrooms are often a top priority for a home renovation, and with good reason. According to Brown Harris Stevens real estate agent Katharine Tuckerman, when it comes time to resell, a "bathroom can make or break a deal." In an older building especially, a new bathroom can be a sign of the property's overall condition and is "a load off for buyers psychologically." Conversely, she explains, "a bathroom that needs renovation tells a buyer that perhaps the plumbing needs updating as well," and may trigger money-pit anxiety. Katharine shares her tips for a bathroom renovation that will see a resale return and might even prompt a bidding war!