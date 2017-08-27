 Skip Nav
Celebrity Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are
Decor Shopping
Even the Lord of Light Would Be Impressed With These 13 Game of Thrones Candles
Pinterest
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Reasons It's Better to Live in a Small Apartment Than a Big House

When it comes to your home, bigger isn't always better. In fact, while many people think that living in a small house or apartment is a disadvantage, there are many benefits to small space living that people in larger dwellings miss out on. While a big advantage is money-saving, small space living also lends itself to a number of decorating tricks and imaginative solutions that can turn even the tiniest of spaces into a stylish and practical abode.

You Have to Be More Selective with Furniture
There's Less to Clean and Maintain
It's Easier to Update Your Style
You Can Get Creative With Storage
There's No Dead Space
It Forces You to Be Realistic About Your Needs
It's Easier to Create a Whole-Home Aesthetic
It Makes You Explore Interesting Decor Options
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Small Space LivingHome Decorating
Join The Conversation
Living Rooms
47 Ways You Can Turn Your Home Into a Cozy Oasis This Fall
by Krista Jones
Studio Apartment Ideas
House Tour
How to Live Stylishly in a Studio Apartment
by Emily Bibb
Cheap Fall Decor
Affordable Decor
17 Decor Items From Williams Sonoma That Will Get You Seriously Excited For Fall
by Krista Jones
Ikea's Best Small-Space Items
Small Space Living
Ikea's 25 Best Items For Small-Space Living
by Kate McKenna
Photos of Tiny Houses
Small Space Living
12 Tiny Homes That Prove Small Is Beautiful
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds