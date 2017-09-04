Interior Designers Share Their Game-Changing Shopping Secrets

When you're a home editor, you become a magnet for decorating inquiries of all sorts, but the most common question I get is about where to shop for blank (pretty much every household decorative item you can imagine). To deviate from my usual list, I turned to another group of professionals: interior design leads at online decorating companies. Laurel & Wolf's Kimberly Winthrop, Havenly's Shelby Girard, and Decorist's Ashley Redmond are part of the new wave of online decorating companies making interior design services more accessible than ever. Since these companies provide clients with online shopping lists to pull their rooms together and they work with any budget, I knew they would have fantastic recommendations. Take a look at their favorite places to shop for rugs, sofas, lighting, art, bedding, throw pillows, and accessories!







