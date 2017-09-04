 Skip Nav
Spring Decor
How a Mom of 3 Created the Most Efficient Kitchen Ever
Organization
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
Decor Shopping
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Interior Designers Share Their Game-Changing Shopping Secrets

When you're a home editor, you become a magnet for decorating inquiries of all sorts, but the most common question I get is about where to shop for blank (pretty much every household decorative item you can imagine). To deviate from my usual list, I turned to another group of professionals: interior design leads at online decorating companies. Laurel & Wolf's Kimberly Winthrop, Havenly's Shelby Girard, and Decorist's Ashley Redmond are part of the new wave of online decorating companies making interior design services more accessible than ever. Since these companies provide clients with online shopping lists to pull their rooms together and they work with any budget, I knew they would have fantastic recommendations. Take a look at their favorite places to shop for rugs, sofas, lighting, art, bedding, throw pillows, and accessories!



Best Places to Buy: Rugs
Best Places to Buy: Sofas
Best Places to Buy: Lighting
Best Places to Buy: Art
Best Places to Buy: Bedding
Best Places to Buy: Throw Pillows
Best Places to Buy: Accessories
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decor Shopping
Join The Conversation
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
by Macy Cate Williams
Ikea Toy Storage
Decor Shopping
19 Stylish Toy Storage Options You Won't Believe Are Ikea
by Maggie Winterfeldt
HomeSense US Designer Preview Photos
Decor Inspiration
17 Photos From the New HomeGoods Sister Store That'll Make You Grab Your Purse
by Brinton Parker
Best Fall Wreaths
Decor Shopping
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
by Macy Cate Williams
Stylish Storage Options From Ikea
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
by Amy Daniewicz
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds