16 Winter Candles to Cozy Up With

Winter can be a little stressful. What used to be an easy commute gets backed up by bad weather, and an amazing outfit gets weighed down by puffy coats. Yet despite these things, Winter is the coziest season.

Outside pressure is no match for a blanket and good book as you keep warm by the fire. Thankfully, there are ways to make a relaxing moment even better with scented candles. Even if Winter is pretty mild where you live, chances are you're still going to appreciate these enchanting and fragrant Winter-inspired candles.

Bath & Body Works Winter
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Yankee Candle Winter Glow
$11
from yankeecandle.com
Buy Now
Michel Design Works Winter Woods
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Candles
Himalayan Trading Post Tree Bark Candle
$29.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Candles
Thymes Frasier Fir
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Antica Farmacista
Fig Leaf Candle
$44
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Antica Farmacista Candles
Nature's Wick Spiced Scones
$13
from target.com
Buy Now
Chicago Candle Co. Winter Spiced Wine
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Red Dog Candle Co Gingerbread Cookies
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Target Candles
Signature Soy Jar Candle Cozy Nights 15.2oz - Signature Soy®
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Candles
Warm and Cozy Candle
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Keepers of the Light Cozy Cabin
$18
from carsons.com
Buy Now
Diptyque
Feu De Bois/wood Fire Scented Candle
$34
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
Nordstrom Candles
R. Nichols 'Sparkle' Scented Candle
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Candles
Bloomingdale's Candles
Illume Woodfire Large Tin Candle
$19
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Candles
NEST Fragrances
Hearth Scented Votive Candle
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more NEST Fragrances Candles
Candles That Will Make You Love Winter
Nothing says Winter quite like a glowing window reflecting on a mountain of freshly fallen snow. Yankee Candle Winter Glow ($11) is a bright scent that truly is the best of Winter.
You may not be able to take a quiet walk in the woods whenever you would like, but lighting a Michel Design Works Winter Woods ($19) candle is a very close second.
The Best Candles That Smell Like Trees
An elegant candle, the Thymes Frasier Fir ($28) is aromatic and makes you feel Christmas all Winter long.
Antica Farmacista Fig Leaf Candle ($44) combines a delicate combination of warm notes of sandalwood and amber with the fullness of sweet fig leaves.
For the Candle Fan Who Likes Things a Little Spicy
The best way to deal with a particularly cold Winter day is to have some wine. Chicago Candle Co. Winter Spiced Wine ($14) helps you to keep warm and feel like you're enjoying a fresh batch of mulled wine.
Red Dog Candle Co Gingerbread Cookies ($16) smells like going over to Grandma's house to bake a gingerbread cake.
Cozy Candles to Keep You Warm
The best part about this Warm and Cozy Candle ($13) is that each jar can contain a personalized message.
Keepers of the Light Cozy Cabin ($18, originally $30) lets you pretend like you're in your own personal cabin, curled up next to a roaring fire.
Candles That Smell Like a Warm Fire
R. Nichols Sparkle ($38) is the perfect candle for anyone who doesn't want to give up their Christmas tree. Bright and sparkling, this candle is joyful.
A personal favorite, Illume Wood Fire ($19) has a hint of smokiness without being overwhelming. It's a perfect blend of cedar and patchouli.
Nest Hearth
