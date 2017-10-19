16 Winter Candles to Cozy Up With

Winter can be a little stressful. What used to be an easy commute gets backed up by bad weather, and an amazing outfit gets weighed down by puffy coats. Yet despite these things, Winter is the coziest season.

Outside pressure is no match for a blanket and good book as you keep warm by the fire. Thankfully, there are ways to make a relaxing moment even better with scented candles. Even if Winter is pretty mild where you live, chances are you're still going to appreciate these enchanting and fragrant Winter-inspired candles.