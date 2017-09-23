British Students' Reactions to News That Americans Share Dorm Rooms Are Hilarious

For better or worse, Americans have a reputation for doing everything bigger, from giant SUVs to McMansions. So it came as a huge surprise to British students that Americans have to downsize and bunk up with roommates at college. Two or even three to a tiny room? How uncivilized! It seems dorm rooms are a solo affair in England. The utterly shocked Twitter reactions to news that US students pay big bucks to squeeze into cramped quarters are priceless. See for yourself ahead.