 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
An Inside Look at Carrie Fisher's Home, Which Could Be Mistaken For the Set of Star Wars
Small Space Living
9 Surprising Truths No One Tells You About Moving Into a Tiny Home
Small Space Living
This Small-Space Laundry Room Is Full of Genius Ideas
Affordable Decor
Ikea Teases Huge News For Online Shoppers (and Amazon Prime Holders)!

Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills Home

An Inside Look at Carrie Fisher's Home, Which Could Be Mistaken For the Set of Star Wars

Carrie Fisher was known for her sparkling personality and dedication to her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Although she tragically passed away from a heart attack in December, we're now getting an inside look at her home and we're seeing just how closely Fisher's bright onscreen life resembled who she was off screen. Good Morning America recently walked through Fisher's Beverly Hills home with her brother, Todd Fisher, to show fans how the late star lived.

"The whole house is filled with her life," Todd Fisher said. "It's kind of like being inside her head."

The home is literally filled from top to bottom with memorabilia — a life-size Princess Leia statue greeting you on the front porch, a bronzed Yoda (that you must rub for good luck), and even the chair she sat in on the set of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The home is a straight depiction of her energetic personality.

Related
25 Photos of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds That Will Make You Smile, Then Break Your Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

A year-round Christmas tree would raise eyebrows for any other person, but for Fisher, it was the perfect piece of decor for the living room.

"There's a silent film star by the name of Harold Lloyd," Fisher's brother said during the tour. "He had this giant Christmas tree living in his living room. Carrie and I were little kids and he said, 'Why can't we have Christmas all year round?' And so, consequently it affected Carrie psychologically and now we have a Christmas tree year round."

Join the conversation
Celebrity HomesCarrie FisherStar Wars
Join The Conversation
Star Wars
Every Single Important Detail About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
by Maggie Pehanick
Disney World Star Wars Chicken and Waffles
Walt Disney World
Disney's Star Wars Chicken and Waffles Are So Indulgent You'll Turn to the Dark Side
by Kelsey Garcia
Who Is Snoke in Star Wars?
Star Wars
Star Wars: All the New Details We Have on Supreme Leader Snoke
by Maggie Pehanick
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Obama Family Buys Kalorama, Washington DC, Mansion
Celebrity Homes
If We Were the Obamas, We Wouldn't Want to Leave This $8.1M Brick Mansion Either
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds