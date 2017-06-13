An Inside Look at Carrie Fisher's Home, Which Could Be Mistaken For the Set of Star Wars

EXCLUSIVE: First look tour inside the home of Carrie Fisher! @Ginger_Zee gets a tour from Todd Fisher: https://t.co/jGJ0mffCP5 pic.twitter.com/vN8K0jFBsf — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 13, 2017

Carrie Fisher was known for her sparkling personality and dedication to her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Although she tragically passed away from a heart attack in December, we're now getting an inside look at her home and we're seeing just how closely Fisher's bright onscreen life resembled who she was off screen. Good Morning America recently walked through Fisher's Beverly Hills home with her brother, Todd Fisher, to show fans how the late star lived.

"The whole house is filled with her life," Todd Fisher said. "It's kind of like being inside her head."

The home is literally filled from top to bottom with memorabilia — a life-size Princess Leia statue greeting you on the front porch, a bronzed Yoda (that you must rub for good luck), and even the chair she sat in on the set of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The home is a straight depiction of her energetic personality.

A year-round Christmas tree would raise eyebrows for any other person, but for Fisher, it was the perfect piece of decor for the living room.

"There's a silent film star by the name of Harold Lloyd," Fisher's brother said during the tour. "He had this giant Christmas tree living in his living room. Carrie and I were little kids and he said, 'Why can't we have Christmas all year round?' And so, consequently it affected Carrie psychologically and now we have a Christmas tree year round."