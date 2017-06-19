 Skip Nav
Casper's New Dog Bed Might Just Be Nicer Than Your Human Bed
Caspar Dog Bed Matress


Pampered pooches everywhere are rejoicing over the news that Casper has launched a dog bed. The celebrity-loved line of foam mattresses, which are delivered directly to your door in a surprisingly svelte box, were engineered by the same team behind Casper's human mattresses, but designed to accommodate your canine's specific sleep needs. "Our durable dog mattress is a perfect sleep environment designed around dog behavior," the website explains.

The final product came about from 110 prototypes, 460 hours of laboratory testing, and 11 months of dog sleep studies. As a result, it holds its shape, can be easily washed, and contains numerous dog-centric features; for example, the surface material mimics the sensation of pawing at loose dirt, supportive foam bolsters creates a safe enclosed area, and a superdurable cover material is so strong that even the most destructive of pups will have a hard time ripping through it. In short, it might just be the best dog bed on the market — or at least that's what real customers are saying. The bed comes in three sizes and ranges in price from $125 to $225.

