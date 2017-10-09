 Skip Nav

Cheap Bed Frame

The $280 King-Size Bed Frame That Actually Saved Me Money

My boyfriend and I have been sleeping in a double bed together for a few years now, and while I want to say it's nice that we get the chance to be close at night, it's really just a nightmare. We are both "sideways" sleepers and move around a lot, and a double bed does not give us enough room. At last, we just finally moved into an apartment that has a large enough bedroom for us to upgrade to a king-size bed. I had been waiting so long for this that I was beyond excited.

When I started shopping for beds and mattresses, I was shocked at the prices. Considering the only bed set I had ever owned was purchased by my parents, I didn't know how much it was going to cost me. I decided to to splurge on a nicer mattress in the hopes I would have it for a long time, so I wanted save on my headboard and box spring set. Little did I know that was going to cost me another $500 or so, at the cheapest.

A friend has recently turned me on to shopping for furniture on Amazon, so I decided to take a gamble and check the site. Lo and behold, I found this Zinus Upholstered Platform Bed ($282). The reviews helped me make my decision — it has over 2,100 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. As I was reading the reviews, I noticed people said because of the wooden slats on this frame that I didn't need to purchase a box spring. The mattress could get the same amount of support by the platform bed's wooden slats. This was another money-saving win that finally convinced me to purchase the bed. An added bonus: I live in a city and didn't want to deal with the burden of a delivery. Ordering on Amazon Prime, it was simply delivered to my door within two days.

The bed arrived in a thin box and all the parts (there surprisingly weren't many) showed up in an efficiently packed set. We were able to quickly put together the bed within 15 minutes and I was shocked by how easy it was. It made me realize that not all cheap furniture has to be a disaster to assemble.

I've had the bed for about four months now, and I love it. It works in perfect harmony with my mattress, and by not having to purchase a box spring, I actually saved money.

