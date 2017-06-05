 Skip Nav
A Backyard Shed Becomes a Mini Dream Home

Yearning for a workspace that wouldn't cramp her home's floor plan, Homepolish designer Paige Morse set her eyes on two ramshackle sheds in her own backyard. Knowing she'd have to start from scratch, she hired a contractor to push the sheds together, strip them down to the studs, and add wall planks. Bathed in a modern color scheme of crisp white and elegant ebony, Paige decided to take it a step further by installing a kitchenette and a vintage tub! The result is a backyard fantasy cottage that anyone would be tempted to move into. Keep reading to see the spot-on styling and clever design decisions that really make it shine.

Source: Cody Ulrich via Homepolish

